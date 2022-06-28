Yesli Vega, the Republican nominee for Congress in the 7th District, downplayed the possibility that rape can result in pregnancy and has subsequently declined to say whether she believes victims of rape, incest or those diagnosed with nonviable pregnancies should be excluded from possible bans on abortion that could become law in several states in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Vega, who is a Prince William County supervisor representing the Coles District, made comments about the likelihood of a rape resulting in pregnancy in response to a question posed to her during a campaign stop in Stafford prior to the June 21 primary, according to a tape recording of the exchange obtained by Axios, which first reported Vega’s remarks Monday.
According to the Axios report, Vega expressed support for state-level restrictions on abortion and added: "The left will say, 'Well what about in cases of rape or incest?' I'm a law enforcement officer. I became a police officer in 2011. I've worked one case where, as a result of a rape, the young woman became pregnant."
The questioner, who is not identified, went on to ask Vega if she’s heard that “it's harder for a woman to get pregnant if she's been raped?” Vega responded: "Well, maybe because there's so much going on in the body. I don't know. I haven't, you know, seen any studies. But if I'm processing what you're saying, it wouldn't surprise me. Because it's not something that's happening organically. You're forcing it. The individual, the male, is doing it as quickly — it's not like, you know — and so I can see why there is truth to that. It's unfortunate."
Asked Monday to clarify her position on abortion and whether she supports exceptions to abortion bans for women who are victims of rape, incest or have nonviable pregnancies, Vega issued an emailed statement that declined to offer a response. The statement reiterated what Vega told Axios – that “as a mother of two children, yes, I’m fully aware of how women get pregnant.” But Vega declined to say whether she would support exceptions to abortion bans for rape, incest or in cases where the life of the mother is in danger, such as those diagnosed with ectopic pregnancies.
Ectopic pregnancies happen when a fertilized egg implants somewhere other than the uterus, often in the Fallopian tubes. The condition can be life-threatening and requires either surgery or medication to end the pregnancy to avoid complications.
Whether medical procedures similar to those used in some abortions would remain legal in such cases has been a topic of debate among lawmakers in states considering bans on abortion that could be enforced in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, which allows states to make their own laws regarding abortion. Thirteen states have “trigger laws” that will make most abortions illegal within 30 days of the court’s June 24 ruling, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-reproduction rights research and policy organization.
Vega’s statement also criticized her opponent, incumbent U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) and “the radical left,” which she said “would rather lie and twist the truth than explain [their] extreme support for on-demand taxpayer-funded abortions, even up to the moment of birth.”
A federal law known as the Hyde Amendment prohibits federally funded Medicaid from paying for abortions except in cases of incest, rape and to save the life of the mother. In Virginia, abortion is legal up until the 24thweek of pregnancy. Third trimester abortions may only be performed if a woman’s life or health is endangered, a conclusion that must be reached by at least three physicians.
Research into rape-related pregnancy and abortion is limited but shows that rape can lead to pregnancy. Nearly 3 million American women have experienced rape-related pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which cites research from 2018.
Abortions stemming from rape are not common, according to available research. A 2015 survey of more than 19,000 women at two Chicago health-care clinics offering abortion found just 1.9% of women cited rape as their reason for undergoing an abortion.
Spanberger responded to Vega’s statements Monday evening on Twitter, calling Vega’s views regarding pregnancies caused by rape “devoid of truth, shamefully disrespectful towards victims of rape” and “ignorant.”
In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, Vega’s comments are “even more horrifying and disrespectful to the millions of American women who have or will become pregnant due to sexual violence,” Spanberger’s tweet added.
Spanberger pledged to work to ensure both a woman’s right to choose and "a fundamental right to privacy." She said that the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade "means that women who are victims of rape or incest may face government-mandated pregnancies.”
She also cautioned that the ruling "explicitly endangers” additional rights grounded in the right to privacy, namely the right for married couples to use birth control, and freedoms related to sexual relationships, marriage equality and interracial marriage.
Reach Cher Muzyk and Jill Palermo at news@fauquier.com
