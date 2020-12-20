The data are in: Thanksgiving "appears to have been a super-spreader event in Virginia" that triggered a surge in new cases that’s now expected to peak at 98,000 a week in early February.
That's according to the most recent analysis of the state’s COVID-19 data by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute and the Rand Corporation.
"New confirmed cases are spiking and nearly reached 4,000 [a] day on average," the Dec. 17 Rand Corporation report stated. “Thanksgiving appears to have been a super-spreader event."
The post-Thanksgiving surge led to a “substantial increase” in the projection for new cases over the winter months, when cold weather, time spent indoors, pandemic fatigue and holiday travel were already exacerbating Virginia’s third wave of the pandemic, which began in mid-October.
Now that daily cases across the state have risen to nearly 4,000 a day, the latest projection predicts a Feb. 7 peak that would be 13 times greater than the 7,550 weekly cases Virginia hit during the first wave of the pandemic last summer and nearly three times the current weekly case count of about 34,000.
And that’s not even the worst-case scenario, according to the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
Under the “less controlled scenario,” meaning without a significant response by state residents to mitigate the spread of the virus, cases could go as high as 138,000 a week, their analysis says.
Alternatively, with stricter community adherence to mitigation strategies – such as social distancing, limiting gatherings, wearing masks and frequent hand-washing – the peak could be reduced to about 63,000 new cases a week. Still, that’s almost double the number of cases added this past week.
The Rand Corporation report further predicts that the coming year could result in more infections than were counted in 2020.
“Nearly 300,000 Virginians have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 and it could be more than 1 million by the end of 2021,” the Rand Corporation report stated. The report was written prior to state’s exceeding 300,000 cases on Saturday, Dec. 20.
The UVA Institute notes that during the state’s previous peak in May, testing was not as widely available as it is now. If it were, many more cases likely would have been identified, its report said.
Even so, “the current surge in Virginia began early in the fall, and cases exceeded summer peaks by mid-November,” the analysis said. “If cases continue to grow at this rate and in this manner, we can expect over 98,000 per week in early February.”
The model takes into consideration the release of the vaccine, which just began to be administered in Virginia last week. But the UVA report notes that deploying and administering millions of vaccine doses is a “massive undertaking,” the effects of which will not be realized for months.
“The vaccine will have a limited impact until late spring or summer. In the meantime, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths will continue to rise,” the analysis said.
As always, researchers stress the need for community mitigation strategies to flatten the curve into the spring.
“The good news is the effect of behavioral and community mitigation strategies, which will have a much larger impact on transmission for the foreseeable future, are enhanced as the vaccine rolls out,” the report said. “The end of the pandemic is in sight, and we can bring it to a close faster and with less hardship by following basic prevention measures.”
Other observations in the Rand Corporation report include:
Virginia’s rate of infection is "very high": Virginia’s total case levels remain “very high,” which the Rand Corporation defines as more than 20 cases per 100,000 people. Virginia reported a per-capita rate of 44 at the end of last week, which is a 25% increase from the previous week. Prince William’s rate briefly rose above 60 last week but has since decreased to about 43 as of Sunday, Dec. 20.
Hospitalizations are on the rise: Hospitalizations continue to “rise rapidly” across the state. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia, now at an all-time high, “are likely to continue to increase at a similar magnitude to the case rate (more than 30%) in the next week or two,” the Rand Corporation says.
Positivity rates indicate cases are going undetected: The state’s test positivity rate, at about 12.7% last week, is more than double the targeted rate of 5% and a signal that testing is not identifying all cases in the state. “At this rate, case count levels are likely to be less reliable,” the Rand report said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
