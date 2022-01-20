Report: Prince William County's housing shortage to persist without policy changes

Prince William County’s ongoing housing shortage, widely blamed driving up housing costs, could persist past 2040 if the county does not open additional land for development and allow more dense residential development where it's restricted, including in the "rural crescent," according to a recent outside analysis.
The findings were included in four reports produced by RKG Associates, a Washington D.C.-based economic planning firm, ahead of the county’s 2040 comprehensive plan update.
A report titled, “Future Housing Demand Projections,” says Prince William County “does not have sufficient land under current zoning [rules] to accommodate its projected population growth by 2040.” Even if the county "maxes out its current residential capacity,” it will still fall short of its housing needs by nearly 20,000 units, the report states.
The report also found that more than 50% of county’s renters are “cost-burdened,” a measure that refers to those who spend more than 30% of their income on housing.
Prince William County is one of the fastest growing localities in the commonwealth, adding 80,000 new residents over the last 10 years.
To alleviate the housing shortage, the report recommends that county officials “look into rezoning some of its non-residential lands … to allow for additional residential densities.” It also calls for more multi-family housing in western Prince William County.
The report also states that the county’s “rural crescent,” which restricts residential development to one home per 10 acres in large swath along the county’s northern and western edges, is “antithetical” to the county’s affordable housing goals and “must be reexamined for its future impacts on land values and housing costs."
“If affordable housing is a goal for the county, this will become increasingly difficult or impossible in the future as the county’s land supply is reduced and the unit price for land continues to increase. Early indications suggest that such a situation could start to emerge over the next 20 years,” the report said.
8 denser ‘activity centers’ proposed
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is in the process of updating the county’s comprehensive plan, which includes chapters on housing and land-use. The new plan is likely to come before the board for a vote sometime in 2022.
Whether the board will heed the report’s recommendations is not yet clear as drafts of the housing and land-use chapters have not yet been released. But some county officials say they believe the housing shortage is dire and will persist if changes aren’t made.
“It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Acting-Planning Director and Deputy County Executive Rebecca Horner said in a recent interview. Horner further called the housing challenges facing the county “apocalyptic.”
Even if supervisors rapidly approve thousands of new homes already working their way through the rezoning process, it would not be enough to address the shortage, Horner said. That includes the proposed but not yet approved large mixed-use project in North Woodbridge and the “Quartz District” in Dale City.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said “all options must be on the table” to address the county’s housing woes.
“Prince William County needs diversity in housing options for all residents with an emphasis on more affordable housing. I think to achieve both diversity in housing and affordability, all options must be on the table, including expanding residential development in other parts of the county to help relieve development pressure on the eastern end of the county,” Franklin said.
Ongoing work ahead of the comprehensive plan update shows increased housing densities proposed in eight “activity centers” and “redevelopment corridors” in areas such as Dumfries; Potomac Mills’; the U.S. 1 corridor; Haymarket; Sudley Road at Interstate 66; and Liberia Avenue at Prince William Parkway.
The supervisors are also discussing an “affordable dwelling unit ordinance” within the comprehensive plan’s housing chapter that could require a certain percentage of affordable homes be included in all new developments approved by the board.
Rising prices pose challenges
The average home price has risen 33% since 2014, and the average rental price has risen 17% during the same period. The greatest housing needs are among the county’s poorest residents and families, where there is a deficit of about 8,000 affordable rental units, according to county officials.
A recent statewide housing review of affordable housing by Virginia’s Joint Legislative and Audit Review Commission found that Prince William County is short of at least 8,800 affordable rental units.
The report, published in December, notes that the affordability problem disproportionately impacts people of color because of existing racial disparities in income and wealth.
“Virginians most affected by the lack of affordable housing are renters, have low incomes, are more likely to live in the state’s populated areas, and often work in common, essential occupations,” the report said. “Black and Hispanic households are more likely to be cost burdened than white households.”
Some nonprofit groups that work with low-income and immigrant communities in the county are sounding the alarm about the ongoing rise in housing costs.
“What we are seeing is people struggling just to survive,” said Evelin Urrutia, executive director of Tenants and Workers United, a local grassroots immigrants' rights organization.
Without measures to address rising costs, communities that have lived in the county for decades could be pushed out to areas with cheaper housing, such as Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg, Urrutia said.
“That is the biggest concern that I have personally, because I live here in Prince William, and I don't feel that the county has a system in place to invest in the working class and people of color that are already in the county. They don’t have clear policies to preserve these communities,” Urrutia said.
“So, displacement will come, and when we open up our eyes, we will see a lot of new housing, but new housing for whom?” Urrutia said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
