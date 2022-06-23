A consultant’s report to the Prince William Board of Supervisors on future land needs for the county’s targeted industry sectors has added more fuel to the already fiery debate over whether the county should open its rural area to a massive new data center development.
Those favoring the Prince William Digital Gateway, a proposal to replan 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane to allow for data centers, argue that the May 13 report by Camoin Associates of Saratoga Springs, New York, supports their arguments. Some opposed to the Gateway find justification for their position in the report too, and still others fault in the report’s basic assumptions.
The report, titled “Targeted Industry Land Need Analysis,” was ordered by the county’s economic development department in January to study demand and availability of land for six types of businesses the county wants to attract. While only part of the report deals with data centers, it is that part that has caused the most debate.
The new report follows a May 2021 assessment by the county’s economic development department which declared that the county was running out of space that would attract data center developers. Since then, two studies, one by two Prince William County residents and one by this newspaper, used the county’s own data to question those findings. They argued that there were enough data centers existing or underway in Prince William to match or better the development in Loudoun County, the data center capital of the world.
However, those favoring the Gateway proposal find data in the Camoin report that supports their position that the county is indeed running out of space zoned for data centers and will need to redesignate land in the rural crescent to allow the industry to grow.
“This report clearly shows that without additional land capacity we will not be able to meet a [data center] high demand scenario over the next 20 years,” Mike Grossman told the county supervisors at a meeting on May 24. Grossman, a resident of the rural crescent, is under contract to sell his 10-acre property to a data center developer for close to $1 million an acre if the supervisors agree to replan the area for data centers.
Grossman and 101 of his neighbors also under contract argue that the rural character of their area is already lost, or at least under siege, making it now suitable for data center development. The county’s tax office has estimated that replanning the 2,100-acre area along Pageland Lane for data centers could generate $400 million in taxes annually when the area is built out in 20 years.
However, after reading the report, Elaine Romanias of Gainesville, sent an email to county supervisors and planners saying the report showed that “there is plenty of land left” in the county’s data center overlay district, which lies in what county officials call the development area. “So, you do not have to tear up the precious rural crescent!” Romanias wrote.
Meanwhile, her neighbor Bill Wright, a vocal opponent of the Digital Gateway, faults the consultant’s report for relying “more on preconceived information supplied by the county than it did on independent research.” Still, the report closely matches Wright’s own assessment when it says that under a “medium-demand” scenario, the county will have plenty of land for data center use.
In reaching this conclusion, the Camoin (rhymes with “join”) report says that 823 acres of Prince William land are “committed” to becoming data centers, and that 330 more acres in the county’s data center overlay are uncommitted but available. In addition, it locates 2,278 acres of land currently zoned non-residential that could support data centers too. All that acreage could yield 33.4 million square feet of space for data centers, it estimates, while predicting that a “medium” level of data center demand would call for only 28 million more square feet.
That number comes surprisingly close to an analysis by Wright and Bob Weir, another critic of the Gateway, which used county data to argue that Prince William had 33.35 million square feet of data centers either built or under development. (Loudoun County has 25 million square feet built and 4 million underway, according to its website.)
But according to the Camoin report, a “high” level of demand in Prince William over 20 years would require 48 million square feet of data center buildings, well short of the 33.4 million the county’s current land-use policies can support.
“The report states that in a high-demand scenario, Prince William County will be out of land for our targeted industries in just seven to 12 years,” Grossman said.
A graph in the report shows the county running out of all potential data center land under a high-demand scenario by 2034 but indicates that future rezoning could take care of a midrange-demand scenario, and low demand would be covered by current development commitments.
Data center demand: low, medium or high?
The report does not analyze the likelihood of each of the three scenarios – low, medium or high demand -- which could be crucial to formulating the county’s land-use policy. It says that projecting future buildout is “challenging” because the bulk of data center development has been so recent, “though all indications point to sustained high growth,” it says.
But the report does not address possible structural effects, like shifts in the industry, or economic slowdowns or a recession in the next 20 years.
In a review of the company’s draft report, Deputy County Executive for Community Development Rebecca Horner expressed frustrations with some of the report’s statements. In a document obtained by the Prince William Times, Horner attached a note to a page that included a chart that seemed to show that committed buildout of data centers already had surpassed the low-demand scenario.
“Who decide[s] what demand scenario we are in? Is that just us projecting?” she wrote. “Anywhere in the report do we say what the demand level is believed to be?”
Those questions don’t seem to be answered in the final report. Horner did not respond to a request for comment.
The report also is not fully independent of earlier county assessments. Two-thirds of its cited references are Prince William County land-use studies, and the first listed reference is the controversial May 2021 Data Center Market Viability Review prepared by the economic development office.
In attempting to predict the county’s land capacity for data center development, the Camoin report adopts an assumption in the May 2021 economic development report that there is a “minimum data center requirement of 30 acres.” For instance, in examining 79 parcels in the data center overlay district, where data centers can be built by-right, the Camoin report says, “There are only six parcels larger than 30 acres, which is generally the minimum acceptable size for data center development.”
Those six parcels comprise 330 acres and could provide 5 million square feet of data centers. But Camoin rejects the other 73 parcels, eight of which are between 10 and 30 acres and 65 of which are under 10, as unviable for data center development. This appears to ignore the fact that the average size of existing data center sites in the county is about 22 acres, and seven are on parcels of fewer than 10 acres.
Moreover, developers lately have been combining smaller parcels to make larger ones. Since April, for instance, three data center sites ranging from 22 acres to 35 acres were assembled by combining smaller parcels. The 22-acre site was assembled from six smaller parcels along Buckeye Timber Drive. All of this suggests the Camoin report is underestimating the county’s current capacity, critics say.
FAR effect
Perhaps the most important assumption baked into the report involves an arcane but important real estate and development concept called Floor Area Ratio, or FAR – a ratio of the floor surface of a building divided by the area of the parcel on which it sits. A higher FAR means more building floor space per lot, which is achieved either by creating a bigger footprint or building more stories.
The Camoin report says it uses an average FAR of 0.2 in its analysis of all targeted industries, but acknowledges that if it assumed a higher ratio, such as 0.5, its calculations for commercial land demand would be more than cut in half – or the county’s buildout capacity in square feet would be doubled.
When it comes to data centers, the report applies a variety of FARs. For parcels zoned to allow for data centers, it uses an FAR of 0.35. But for 2,278 acres of land that could be re-zoned for data centers, it uses a FAR of 0.16. For all potential data center parcels, the average FAR is 0.22. These low FARs result in lower estimates of how many square feet of data centers the county’s available land could accommodate.
Meanwhile, data center FARs in Prince William are trending upwards: Three recently announced data center projects in Prince William County had FARs of 0.41, 0.55, and 0.65, allowing more data center space to be built on less land.
With all that data floating around, it is not surprising that interpretations of the report vary wildly.
When Romanias wrote the supervisors last month to say “there is plenty of land left” for data centers, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, emailed her back to say, “Did we read the same report?” Her reading, Wheeler wrote, was that “there was very little land left in the existing overlay,” a zone set aside for data centers.
When asked what conclusions she drew from the report, Wheeler provided an emailed statement saying, in part: “If we want to grow our commercial tax base to offset our reliance on residential real estate taxes, we need to look to our future land use needs and plan accordingly. … Hopefully, everyone will take the time to read the report for themselves. It is very important."
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, an opponent of the Digital Gateway, said in an interview last week she had not yet fully read the Camoin report and thus did not have enough information to interpret its findings. Still, she said she is skeptical of any effort to use the report’s findings to argue that the current overlay district is lacking enough land for data centers.
"What I can tell you is that we need a balanced approach to everything, including targeted industries," she said. "I'm confident that the existing overlay district, with some tweaking to it, is adequate."
Lawson added: "I'm confident that we [should] not use a study like this to try to argue there is not enough land, and therefore we need to start industrializing the [rural] crescent."
