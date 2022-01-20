Report details Prince William supervisor’s role in keeping recreational drug legal

Supervisor Pete Candland and Gainesville resident Charles “Mac” Haddow, a longtime Candland associate who serves on Prince William County’s Racial and Social Justice Commission, have spent the last six years leading a nationwide effort to keep the recreational drug kratom from being scheduled as an illegal substance despite its connection to dozens of fatal overdoses.
Candland, R-Gainesville, and Haddow, a longtime lobbyist, have led the American Kratom Association, a nonprofit based in Haymarket that advocates for kratom users and producers with the goal of keeping kratom legal even as the U.S. government has sought to ban it under Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.
Candland earned about $540,000 between 2017 and 2020 in his role as executive director of the AKA, a position from which he resigned in December. Haddow, meanwhile, remains AKA’s chief lobbyist and has collected more than $1.4 million for his work on behalf of the organization.
All of this and more was revealed in an extensive, four-part series about kratom and the AKA published in Courthouse News last week.
The author, journalist Edward Ericson Jr., spent 10 months poring over dozens of civil lawsuits filed against kratom retail outlets and producers by people who blamed kratom for the overdose deaths of their loved ones. Ericson had a personal interest in the topic: He lost his 21-year-old nephew to a kratom-related overdose in February 2021.
Ericson said in an interview with Prince William Times that following his nephew’s death, he began to research the product and was surprised by the kratom industry’s determined efforts to suppress negative media coverage of reported kratom-related deaths and injuries.
“What kind of industry needs to constantly counter news of hospitalizations and overdose deaths relating to its product? It appeared that nobody in the media had ever researched that question,” Ericson said.
Ericson discovered eight fatalities in which medical examiners ruled that kratom was the sole cause of death, six of which resulted in lawsuits against kratom companies and retailers. He also reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Adverse Event Reporting System has tallied a total of 423 kratom-related deaths as of September 2021.
Yet the American Kratom Association, helmed by Haddow and Candland, ardently denies there is evidence that kratom alone can kill.
“The FDA lies. They flat-out lied,” Haddow told Ericson of the FDA’s reported kratom-related deaths. “So, that’s focusing and tilting and putting your foot on the scale and not a thumb … and even with that they got 91 [deaths]. That’s a miniscule statistic. Even if it were true, and it’s not.”
Twice in the last decade, the U.S. government has tried to classify kratom as a controlled substance, arguing it has high potential for abuse and can expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse and dependence. But public outcry and pushback from a bipartisan group of congressional leaders have stymied those efforts.
Kratom is currently banned in six states and dozens of countries including most of Europe.
From 2017 to 2019, the AKA paid Candland at least $250,000, both directly and through Red Letter Consulting, a nonprofit consulting firm he chartered in 2017. The AKA and Red Letter Consulting share the same mailing address, a UPS Store in Haymarket. The AKA paid Haddow’s lobbying firm, Upstream Consulting, $776,000 during the same period, all of which Ericson reported in Courthouse News.
Ericson’s reporting also revealed a previously unknown source of kratom-related income for Haddow and Candland. In 2018, Candland chartered a nonprofit called The Center for Plant Science & Health Inc., a 501(c)(3) that shares the same directors but has a different treasurer, Chris Millard of North Ogden, Utah, who is Haddow’s sister. It shares the same Haymarket mailing address as the AKA and Red Letter Consulting.
The Center for Plant Science & Health Inc.’s tax return says the organization studies “plant growth, reproduction, evolution and adaptation, as well as the use of plants for food, fiber and ornamental purposes.” It has no website or social media pages.
From 2018 to 2020, The Center paid Candland’s Red Letter Consulting firm $285,000 to manage the organization. And it paid HPNA Consulting, a sole proprietorship operated by Haddow, $695,000 for “strategic consulting.” HPNA Consulting shares the same mailing address as Haddow’s Upstream Consulting.
Candland told Ericson he chartered the new nonprofit because AKA’s Facebook page was shut down and credit card companies briefly stopped the AKA from accepting donations.
“Having a broader name gave us — it didn’t necessarily put a target on our backs,” Candland told Ericson.
In an interview with Prince William Times this week, Haddow said that, at the time the new nonprofit was created, social media and credit card companies were cracking down on online kratom vendors, resulting in the AKA’s credit card payments being suspended and its and social media taken down. But because the AKA does not sell kratom, Haddow said the AKA’s Facebook page and credit card access were eventually restored.
Haddow called the Courthouse News series “a hit piece,” and that, because Ericson’s nephew died of a kratom overdose, he was too biased to write an article about the subject.
“It is a horribly biased article because of where he comes from,” Haddow said, adding that he asked Ericson for his nephew’s autopsy report so the AKA could send it to an independent toxicologist for review, but Ericson declined. “It's not the cause of the death, despite family members wanting to find a demon,” Haddow said.
In November, Haddow filed to change the nonprofit’s name to the American Kratom Foundation. Candland resigned as the AKA’s executive director in December 2021, a month before the series was published.
In an interview with Prince William Times, Candland said he left on “amicable terms,” but that he could not discuss the AKA’s business because he signed a non-disclosure agreement before leaving the organization.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
What this reveals is exactly what Candland and his side kick Haddow have always been about...anything for a buck, even pushing a death drug.
