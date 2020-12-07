Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy will resign from her post in the Virginia legislature to focus on the 2021 governor’s race, the Washington Post reported Monday night.
“Two people with direct knowledge” of Foy’s plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the Post’s Laura Vozzella that Foy began telling House colleagues Monday and will release a video Tuesday to announce her decision.
The Virginia General Assembly convenes for its next term on Jan. 13.
The move would allow Foy to raise money during the legislative session, which is expected to last between 30 and 46 days, the Post reported.
Democrats hold a 10-seat majority in the House of Delegates. Carroll Foy was elected for the first time in 2017, after former delegate Mark Dudenhefer, a Republican, declined to run for re-election to run for a seat on the Stafford Board of County Supervisors. She was re-elected in 2019.
Foy is one of three Democrats who have so far announced their candidacies for the Democratic nomination to run for governor in 2021. The others are Virginia Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
Former governor Terry McAuliffe is said to be mulling another run for governor but has not yet formally announced his decision.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the princewilliamtimes.com for updates.
