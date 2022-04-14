Crime in Prince William County rose about 6% in 2021 with the most serious offenses, including murder, rape, aggravated assault and robbery, all ticking upward, according to the annual crime report the county police department released last week.
But the overall crime rate, defined by the number of crimes per 1,000 residents, was still lower in 2021 than it was in 2019 – the year before the pandemic began. In 2019, the crime rate stood at 34.6 crimes per 1,000 residents. In 2021, it was 31.6, up slightly from 30.4 in 2020.
And while some incidents trended higher in 2021 – including crimes against persons and traffic fatalities – the county saw sharp declines in other areas, including juvenile arrests, arrests for drug offenses and traffic stops.
The mixed results could reflect changes in habits since the pandemic began as well as changes in state laws, according to Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham.
For example, Newsham said, more cars returned to area roadways in 2021, which could have driven up both traffic crashes and traffic fatalities. Traffic crashes were up about 28% over 2020, while traffic fatalities spiked about 64%, rising from 17 in 2020 to 28 in 2021.
In an email to the Prince William Times this week, Newsham called those increases “very troubling” and said the increase in traffic over the past year is “one likely factor.”
At the same time, changes to state laws are likely driving declines in juvenile arrests as well as traffic citations and arrests for drug offenses.
In 2020 and 2021, Virginia lawmakers passed several criminal justice reforms, which included limiting the reasons police officers could make traffic stops as a way to prevent racial profiling. Lawmakers also legalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana and eliminated a charge for school-based disorderly conduct.
The last change, Newsham said, likely contributed to a sharp decline in juvenile arrests, which fell from 861 in 2020 to 473 in 2021 – a drop of 45%. Newsham also cited changes on the county level to allow school administrators – not school resource officers – to handle minor school-based infractions that might have previously resulted in student arrests.
“The new approach by SROs and changes to the disorderly law appear to have resulted in the reduction in juvenile arrests,” Newsham wrote. “We see this as positive, keeping juveniles out of the criminal justice system for minor offenses that the schools can handle through their own discipline. Serious offenses are still handled by the police.”
The decline of juvenile arrests in 2021 followed an even bigger decline from 2019 to 2020. Prince William County saw 1,823 juvenile arrests in 2019 compared to 861 in 2020 – a drop of 52%. In 2020, most students attended schools virtually from mid-March through the end of the school year.
Prior to 2020, juvenile arrests were on the rise since at least 2016. From 2016 to 2018, Prince William County had the highest number of juveniles arrested on school-based disorderly conduct charges in the state with 212, according to a state report.
Black students in local schools were disproportionately charged with school-based disorderly conduct, accounting for about half of all arrests despite making up only about 20% of the school population, according to state data.
‘Select group A’ offenses up 8.4%
Crimes are generally separated into three groups: crimes against persons, crimes against property and crimes against society. Incidents were higher in 2021 in the first two categories. Offenses considered crimes against persons rose 11.2%, while crimes against property were up 10.3% in 2021, the report said.
But crimes against society – defined in the report as offenses such as gambling, drug use and prostitution – were down about 24%.
The number of reported crimes in federal category of “select group A” offenses -- including murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft – were up across the board in 2021 compared to 2020, rising about 8%.
Aggravated assaults, or assaults in which there was a significant injury or an attempt to commit a serious injury, rose 50% between 2019 to 2020, from 476 to 716. Aggravated assaults remained high in 2021 at 734. But the rate of increase year-over-year was lower at just 1.6%.
A weapon was used in 62% of the county’s aggravated assaults in 2021. In 56% of the incidents, the victim and the assailant were not known to each other, according to the report.
Murders up 2 in 2021
There were 10 murders in 2021, up two from eight in 2020. Over the past decade, murders peaked at 22 in 2016 and fell to a low of two in 2012. The county has seen an average of about nine murders a year over the past five years, the report said.
Among the local victims in 2021, nine were killed by gunfire and one was killed in a stabbing. Five of the 10 murders occurred in Woodbridge, three occurred in Manassas, one occurred in Dumfries and one occurred in Gainesville.
Based on Prince William County police investigations, four people were killed in domestic incidents. They included a 34-year-old Woodbridge woman and a 52-year-old Dale City woman who were killed by their husbands in murder-suicides; a 40-year-old man was slain by a female acquaintance, and a 55-year-old Manassas man who was shot and killed by his 21-year-old son, who later took his own life.
In other killings, two victims died in narcotics-related shootings; and the offenders in both cases were arrested. In one of those murders, the victim was a 17-year-old Dale City boy. In the other, the victim was a 20-year-old Dale City man.
Two victims were killed following incidents at commercial establishments with individuals they did not know. One fatal shooting took place outside Babylon Café in March 2021, while the other took place outside the Manassas Mall in April 2021. In both incidents, the offenders were arrested.
One 2021 murder remains under investigation with no suspect yet identified. On Feb. 7, a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 17100 block of Shell Cast Loop in Manassas at about 6:18 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
In addition to the 10 murders, five people were killed in incidents deemed justified homicides, felony homicides or negligent homicides. One of the negligent homicides involved the death of a 17-year-old boy who was killed in August 2021, when he was shot by a 17-year-old acquaintance who was handling a firearm when it discharged.
Drug offenses, overdoses drop
Drug crimes fell about 30% in 2021, while drug overdose deaths dropped about 12%, although some of those deaths are still under investigation, and the number could rise. According to the report, 89 people died of drug overdoses in 2021, down from 101 in 2020. About 64% of those deaths were fentanyl overdoses, the report said.
The police department investigates all drug incidents that result in a death or have implications of unlawful distribution and “in all other cases, the individual is encouraged to seek help through resources offered in the public or private sector,” the report said.
Newsham said he suspected the legalization of small amounts of marijuana drove the decrease in drug possession charges.
Use of force rare, but Black residents are disproportionately impacted
Prince William County police used force 463 times in 2021 up from 369 times in 2020, or in about 6% of the 7,573 arrests they made last year.
In the vast majority of those situations – 92.4% -- police officers used physical force without a weapon, such as a firearm, baton, pepper spray or canine. Officers used pepper spray in 6.4% of the cases and a taser or electronic restraint in 1.2% of the incidents, according to the 2021 police report.
As was the case in 2020 – the first year the police department included use-of-force statistics within the annual crime report – police used force against Black people in numbers disproportionate to their population and their arrests. Black people accounted for 46.9% of the department’s use-of-force incidents in 2021, down slightly from 49% in 2020, compared to 25% for white residents and 26% for Hispanic residents.
Overall, Black people accounted for 38.5% of the police department’s total arrests in 2021, while white people comprised 31.2% of arrests and Hispanic people comprised 28.4%.
Prince William County’s population is 43% white, 20% Black, 8% Asian and 23% Hispanic, according to demographic statistics posted on the county’s website.
There were no complaints of bias, racial profiling or excessive force in 2021, however. In the last five years, the Prince William County Police Department has confirmed only one complaint of bias or racial profiling and one complaint of excessive force, the report said.
Newsham offered no explanation for the continued racial disparities in the department’s use-of-force numbers but noted that the county has received about $250,000 in federal funds for an independent study of the issue. The study is expected to begin this summer or fall, Newsham said.
