Incidents of antisemitism in Prince William County rose sharply in 2022, rising to 11 from four the previous year. In Fauquier County, there were two antisemitic incidents in 2022, up from zero in 2021. The increase reflected a nationwide trend, according to a recent report from the Anti-Defamation League.
According to the ADL, 2022 had the highest number of antisemitic incidents on record since 1979 when the organization began tracking them. Incidents nearly doubled in Virginia and Maryland since last year, the ADL report said.
In Prince William County, incidents of antisemitic harassment and vandalism included swastika graffiti—on highway sound barriers, overpasses and in a high school bathroom – as well as threatening emails sent to a local synagogue.
The majority of incidents reported in both Prince William and Fauquier counties, however, involved the distribution of pamphlets from Patriot Front, which is “one of the United States’ most visible white supremacist groups” and is responsible for most white supremacist material distributed in the country, the ADL website said.
Rabbi Shmuly Perlstein, of the Chabad of Greater Gainesville, says that even though his congregation has not had any incidents this year, he is still taking precautions to keep events safe.
“We don’t have our own center, so the security concerns are different,” Perlstein said. “We try to keep the locations of our events members-only and not put them out on public forums. We also have security at our events, and we have a good relationship with the local police department.”
Incidents that the ADL counts as antisemitic include harassment of Jews; vandalism including drawings of swastikas or vandalism of Jewish places of worship; and assault with or without weapons. The ADL counted 3,697 incidents throughout the country in 2022, which is a 36% increase nationwide since 2021, in which 2,717 incidents of antisemitism were reported. There was one fatality attributed to antisemitism in 2022.
Many of the antisemitic incidents were reported in states such as New York and California, which have large populations as well as large Jewish populations. In Virginia, 69 incidents were reported in 2022, up from 46 in 2021.
There were no antisemitism-related physical attacks or assaults reported in Prince William or Fauquier counties.
Perlstein says that the local Jewish community is small, and he would rather focus on spreading positivity and reaching out to new members, including those who do not have a community with whom to celebrate the Jewish holidays.
“As disturbing and gut-wrenching as these incidents are, there’s a lot of beauty,” Perlstein said. “Passover begins next week—it marks the greatest story of oppression and freedom. In every generation we stand up to attacks, and we endure.”
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
