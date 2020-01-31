Rep. Jennifer Wexton will hold her first district-wide town hall meeting of 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Gravely Elementary School in Haymarket.
During the event, scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wexton, D-10th, will give an overview of her work on Capitol Hill and around the district during her first year in office, according to an event press release.
Following introductory remarks, Wexton will take questions from constituents.
The Feb. 8 event is the eighth district-wide town hall Wexton has held since taking office in January 2019.
The event is open to the public. Attendees are asked to register here to help ensure appropriate seating.
Doors will open to the public at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Gravely Elementary School is located at 4670 Waverly Farm Drive in Haymarket. The event will be held in the school cafeteria.
