The effort to bring Rep. Abigail Spanberger and her Republican challenger Yesli Vega together to discuss the issues before the Nov. 8 election dissolved over the weekend amid unresolved negotiations over a moderator, security protocols and other logistics for a debate that had been set for this Friday night at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge.
The Oct. 21 event was being organized by the Committee of 100 and the Prince William-Fauquier Area League of Women Voters. Both are nonpartisan community organizations that include both Republican and Democrats within their memberships.
Spanberger’s campaign sent an email to organizers on Sunday, Oct. 16, indicating that the congresswoman would not participate because so many details were still up in the air.
They included who would moderate, what kind of security measures would be in place and whether the event would require audience members to reserve tickets in advance, among other things.
“ …[A]s of this writing — just days out from the proposed debate — there is still no moderator confirmed, and other vital details such as security protocols, ticket distribution and basic necessary logistics are neither proposed or locked down,” the Spanberger campaign email said. “In the past 48 hours, it has become abundantly clear that there are no confirmed plans in place necessary to execute a congressional debate by Friday.”
Spanberger objected to conservative radio talk show host moderating the debate
The decision came two days after the Spanberger campaign publicly objected to Vega announcing via Twitter on Friday, Oct. 14 that conservative radio host Larry O’Connor, of WMAL’s “O’Connor & Company,” would moderate the debate alongside Lisa Desjardins, a correspondent for PBS Newshour.
At 9:31 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, Vega tweeted: “I am happy to announce that a debate is set! @LarryOConnor and @LisaDNews at Garfield Auditorium next Friday night at 7pm, hosted by PWC100 and LWV.”
I am happy to announce that a debate is set! @LarryOConnor and @LisaDNews at Garfield Auditorium next Friday night at 7pm, hosted by PWC100 and LWV.— Yesli Vega (@yestoyesli) October 14, 2022
See you there @SpanbergerVA07.
Vega's tweet came about an hour after Ray Mizener, president of the Committee of 100, emailed Spanberger campaign director Sam Signori at 8:12 a.m. to tell him the moderators were still under review, according to emails shared with the Prince William Times.
On Thursday, Oct. 13, Signori emailed Mizener to express the campaign’s objections to O’Connor. While the organizers' choice of Desjardins “represents a clear effort to have an established, neutral and nonpartisan moderator,” O’Connor’s involvement would be a “departure” from the event’s nonpartisan intent, Signori wrote.
Signori further noted that O’Connor had made clear on his radio shows that he supports Vega and has a “negative opinion” of Spanberger, Signori's email said.
“While Mr. O’Connor is welcome to support Ms. Vega and likewise disparage Rep. Spanberger, these actions do call into question his suitability as a possible moderator for the proposed debate,” Signori wrote.
After Vega tweeted about O’Connor and Dejardins, the Spanberger campaign issued a press statement to publicly air their concerns, calling O'Connor “a right-wing radio host known for spreading lies, hyper-partisan vitriol, and hatred against Democrats.”
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Mizener emailed Signori to tell him the organizers were still working on lining up a different moderator and ironing out security details. By late Saturday afternoon, they had tentatively arranged for Bob Holsworth, former director of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Public Policy, to serve as moderator, but did not share that information with the Spanberger campaign, Mizener told the Prince William Times on Monday, Oct. 17.
Spanberger's campaign confirmed on Monday they had not heard anything about Holsworth possibly moderating the debate but declined further comment.
But as of Sunday, Oct. 16, the organizers had not figured out how to deal with the Vega team's suggestion that it would be unfair to remove O’Connor but not Desjardins, Mizener also said Monday.
So when Spanberger’s campaign emailed midday Sunday to say Spanberger would not participate, the organizers decided they would accept their decision, Mizener said, given the concerns not only about the moderator but also unresolved security issues.
“We have a finite amount of resources to make this happen, and everybody was working real hard to get there,” Mizener said. “But we just kind of agreed that we couldn’t do much more, and it was too much of a liability all the way around. It was becoming too much.”
Mizener, a Republican who challenged Supervisor Pete Candland for the GOP nomination for Gainesville District supervisor in 2019, said O'Connor was recommended as a moderator by one of the Committee of 100 members.
"In retrospect," Mizener said, O'Connor should not have been considered.
"We need to put better safeguards in place for moderator suggestions," Mizener said, adding that some in the Committee of 100 had also expressed concerns about reputation of the event had O'Connor been involved.
"It kind of slipped through the cracks that he might not be a good fit," he added. "...We wanted people to feel comfortable coming to our event."
The debate was the second to be canceled between Spanberger (D) and Vega (R), who are vying to represent Virginia’s 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Last month, Vega declined to participate in a debate at the University of Mary Washington sponsored and organized by the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star, Virginia Public Media, the League of Women Voters, and the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch report.
Spanberger is seeking a third term in Congress, while Vega is serving in her first term on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors representing the Coles District.
The race is among the most closely watched in the state as a possible Republican flip. Voters in the newly drawn 7th District voted narrowly for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin last November but chose President Joe Biden (D) in 2020.
The district includes parts of 11 counties but a plurality of its voters -- nearly 35% -- live in Prince William County.
It was not acceptable to the Vega Goos when the previously scheduled debate was to be held on a college campus "base" ostensibly favorable to Spanberger. But the Vega Gander was hot to trot when a moderator might favor her. Chicken scratch politics.
