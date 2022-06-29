The popular riverfront hangout formerly home to Tim’s Rivershore and Crab House will remain closed this summer as its new owner works to complete ongoing renovations that have been moving more slowly than expected in large part due to its location in a federal floodplain.
“In a floodplain, there are a lot of constraints on what you can do,” said Wade Hugh, Prince William County’s director of development services.
Tim’s Rivershore shuttered at the end of last summer after operating the wood-sided restaurant on the banks of the Potomac River in what is now Potomac Shores for nearly 30 years. Owner Tim Bauckman closed the restaurant reluctantly after he failed to win an extension on his lease from Biddle Real Estate Ventures, which manages the property for Potomac Shores’ developer.
Chris Ahn, who owns Fatty’s Tap House restaurants in Stafford County and Fredericksburg, leased the building from Biddle and had hoped to open his newest restaurant at the site this past spring. But according to interviews with Ahn and Hugh, the opening appears to be months away.
Ahn took possession of the building in October 2021 and has received a demolition permit – not to tear the building down but to open the walls and check the electric, plumbing and air-conditioning.
“This case is a little unique,” Hugh said. “Pulling a demolition permit is usually pretty quick, but this is in a floodplain, so there are federal regulations that apply.”
Among the regulations is that the footprint of the restaurant must remain the same; so it cannot be enlarged, Hugh said.
In addition, improvements to the building’s interior cannot exceed 50% of the property’s total value, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency flood insurance rules. That amount had to be determined before any demolishing, repairs or improvements could be done. After Ahn submitted that number to the county, the county had to ensure it matched its real estate assessment figures, Hugh said.
“Someone might say the restaurant has been there for decades [including 28 years as Tim’s Rivershore], why can’t the turnover to a new owner be turn-key?” Hugh said. “That’s not how the regulations work.”
As work on the building continues, Ahn is working with the county on a site plan to ensure there is adequate parking, outdoor lighting and other features.
The parking area adjacent to the previous restaurant wasn’t large enough and did not meet county standards, Hugh said. The Rivershore was allowed to use that parking area because it was “grandfathered in” and exempt from that regulation. The restaurant had been in existence since the 1970s under its original owner.
As part of Ahn’s 20-year lease agreement with Biddle Real Estate Ventures, Fatty’s Tap House patrons will park in 70 paved parking spaces on the other side of the railroad tracks from the restaurant. Ahn said he will have a golf cart bring customers from their cars to the restaurant and back again.
The parking lot also needs new lighting, and the county wants to ensure patrons get to and from the lot to the restaurant safely, Hugh said.
A building plan for the interior of the restaurant will be needed after the site plan is approved, Hugh said.
Ahn said he plans to repair damage to the roof, floors and walls as well as install new kitchen equipment and add a new bar with a self-pour tap wall for 30 craft beers.
A spokesman from Biddle Real Estate Ventures stated in an email that the site plan would be submitted to the county “shortly” but declined to comment further.
Ahn said in an email that demolition is underway, and he is waiting for site plan approval. Ahn said he would have more information in a few months.
Fatty’s Tap House will offer blue crabs and a variety of steamed seafood bowls. It will also serve comfort food such as burgers, salads and sandwiches.
Ahn, who has 30 years’ experience in the restaurant business, said he will offer indoor and outdoor seating as well as an outdoor Tiki bar. Boats will be able to tie up to the restaurant’s dock. Ahn said he will provide a water shuttle for boats that drop anchor further out in the river. Once it opens, Fatty’s Tap House will remain open year-round, unlike the Rivershore which closed during the winter months.
