Remembering 9/11: Local commemoration ceremonies begin Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo_News_911Ceremonies_fountain.jpg

A view of Prince William County’s 9/11 memorial, which features a Pentagon-shaped fountain. 

 Photo by Doug Stroud

Prince William County residents are invited to gather to remember the 3,000 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at several community events commemorating the 20th anniversary of that tragic day.

The following is a list of events around the county.

Prince William County Sept. 11 Remembrance 

When: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, 9:30 a.m. 

World Trade Center Steel beams at the Prince William County 9/11 memorial

Prince William County’s 9/11 memorial includes a sculpture crafted from beams recovered from the World Trade Center. 

Where: September 11 Memorial Park Fountain near the Prince William County government complex, 5 County Complex Court, Woodbridge

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will host a public remembrance to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks. 

National Museum of the Marine Corps

What: Sept. 11th 20th Anniversary Commemoration and 9/11 panel at the museum, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Va.

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the museum’s 9/11 exhibit at 9:30 a.m. 

At 11 a.m., in the Medal of Honor Theater, a panel of individuals who experienced the tragic events of that day will share their stories. The panel includes the counsel to the commandant of the Marine Corps, former FBI special agents, a port authority of New York and New Jersey lieutenant and a retired Airborne Ranger. 

All visitors are also encouraged to visit the NMMC 9/11 exhibit. Among its artifacts are a piece of limestone from the Pentagon and an I-beam from the World Trade Center. Other artifacts include items recovered from the Pentagon in the aftermath of the attack.

The 9/11 memorial in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park also offers visitors another opportunity for remembrance and respect. The park is open day from 6 a.m. until dusk.

All events are free and open to the public. All visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Occoquan’s VFW Post 7916

What: Sept. 11th 20th Anniversary commemoration

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9:45 a.m.

Where: Mamie Davis Park, 202 Washington St. Occoquan. 

The ceremony will include a keynote address by VFW Post 7916 lifetime member Bill "Skip" Powers, PhD, USAF veteran and a fire captain at Andrews Air Force Base during the events of 9/11. The ceremony is free and open to the public. 

Woodbridge American Legion Post 364 

Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony

When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post 364, 3640 Friendly Post Lane, Woodbridge.

The ceremony will commemorate the lives of those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks.

