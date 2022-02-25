Reimagining Potomac Mills: County’s draft comprehensive plan envisions big things for Prince William’s busiest mall

Could Potomac Mills mall be redeveloped into a town center with high-density housing and buildings up to 12 stories tall?
Prince William County officials think it’s a possibility and are taking the first steps toward making it a reality as they move forward the county’s first comprehensive plan update in a decade.
In recent weeks, county planners released a first draft of their vision to replan 770 acres of mostly commercial land between Interstate 95, Prince William Parkway, Smoketown Road and Dale Boulevard – including the entirety of Potomac Mills Mall – as an “activity center.” The county is recommending allowing high-density residential and commercial development to replace or add to existing development throughout the area.
They say the new designations, which would allow some of the highest residential densities in the county, could create enough housing to support new transit options such as bus rapid transit or a future Metro rail station.
“We're looking at how we can redevelop that entire area to be more like a town center and more like your more modern malls where people live a few hundred feet away from it in dense, walkable neighborhoods,” Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said in a recent interview. “Potomac Mills is ripe for that sort of reimagining.”
At present, the 770-acre area included in the proposed Potomac Mills activity center is planned as a “regional commercial center,” “regional employment center” and for “general commercial.” Currently, there are no homes within the boundaries of the proposed activity center.
If approved, the new activity center designation would allow for new residential development of up to 50 dwelling units per acre in buildings up to 12 stories high in the vicinity of Potomac Mills with lighter densities and building heights in the surrounding areas.
Draft plan describes mall as ‘an urban center’
There are no estimates yet for how many new homes could be built in the area. But a redevelopment of the 140-acre Potomac Mills Mall site alone could yield up to 7,000 new dwellings based on the current specifications outlined in county planning documents.
A presentation outlining the redevelopment plan for the Potomac Mills area has been posted on the county’s website. In it, county planners recommend that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors update the county’s comprehensive plan to “transition Potomac Mills Mall and strip commercial sites to cohesive compact, walkable, mixed-use and transit-oriented development” and “establish a distinct brand and identity for Potomac Mills Mall as an urban center for Prince William County” with thematic streetscape treatments, furnishings and public art.
Additionally, the redevelopment plan would “encourage residential infill at existing shopping center sites to diversify land uses and to provide housing near shopping, employment, cultural [and] natural resources and transit service,” the plan states.
“The draft plan aims to provide more flexibility for future redevelopment opportunities that will provide exciting dynamic places,” Prince William County Deputy Executive and acting-Planning Director Rebecca Horner told Prince William Times. “I hope that this provides flexibility in the future for creating awesome places.”
If approved, the comprehensive plan update would pave the way for such new development but doesn't guarantee it will happen. Whether such changes are realized is a matter of whether developers believe there is a demand for new high-density housing adjacent to the mall. Any plan for new housing or retail would have to be proposed through a more detailed rezoning application that would be reviewed and approved by the county supervisors.
Boddye and Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, both represent the area that could become the “Potomac Mills Activity Center.”
Asked why the county is considering redeveloping the mall into a mixed-use town center, both Boddye and Angry told Prince William Times that Potomac Mills Mall, built in 1985, is no longer performing as it did decades ago.
“It's not thriving like it once was. And that's just a real statement. Anybody can see that. I think it's time for a real conversation about the possibilities of what that area could be,” Angry said.
Boddye added that, “Especially in the age of COVID and online shopping, people aren’t driving nearly as far to go to brick-and-mortar shopping centers or a mall.”
Boddye said the county’s planning department and economic development department have already begun “initial talks” with Simon Properties, the owner of Potomac Mills Mall, about its vision for redevelopment. But right now, “There isn’t a definitive plan on what would happen to the mall structure itself,” he said.
“We don't know yet what that looks like – whether that's building on top of, or completely adjacent to, the mall, or redoing it from scratch,” Boddye said.
Simon Properties did not respond to requests for comment.
Metro possibilities
Boddye and Angry both said revamping the Potomac Mills area could provide the residential density needed to bring Metrorail to Prince William County.
“That's definitely something that we're thinking about. And it’s definitely something my office has been advocating for. This reimagining of Potomac Mills directly plays into getting the housing density we would need to make Potomac Mills an ideal place for a Metro stop,” Boddye said.
When the Metro would be extended into Prince William County, however, is still unknown. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation released its “Springfield to Quantico Enhanced Public Transportation Feasibility Study” in November 2021, which examined options for improved transit to Prince William County.
The agency’s final report concluded that options to extend the Metro Blue Line or Metro Yellow Line to three stops in Prince William County – including one at Potomac Mills Mall – “is feasible.” DPRT estimated extending Metro rail from Fairfax County to Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center could cost anywhere between $13.6 and $20.8 billion.
“Metro really would make sense if all of that area was populated with modern style housing and retail,” Angry said.
At the same time, a recent bill to dedicate $2.25 million in state funding to further study Metro’s extension into Prince William was recently killed by a Va. House subcommittee, likely delaying the effort for at least another year.
The county’s comprehensive plan acts as a blueprint for future development in the county. The Potomac Mills "activity center” is one of 10 such centers across the county being considered for higher density development than is currently allowed.
The proposed comprehensive update is expected to reach Prince William County’s planning commission and board of county supervisors for a vote this summer. Until then, many changes could be made to the proposed plan, county officials say.
Opportunities for the public to provide public feedback can be found at: https://www.pwcva.gov/department/planning-office/pathway-to-2040-land-use
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
What will they do to prevent all the crime such as we are already experiencing at Stonebridge? It is no longer safe anywhere in our counties shopping areas.
