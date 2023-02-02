Chuck Cross of Warrenton and Jeb Benedict of Middleburg did not know each other before they came to the Warrenton Town Council meeting last month prepared to speak against a proposed Amazon data center.
But when they saw the town council trying to write conditions that would govern the data center’s noise output, they each scrapped their prepared notes. Both had experience in regulation – Cross as the chief of enforcement regulating financial institutions in the state of Washington, Benedict with 35 years of experience as a corporate regulatory attorney.
Cross and Benedict thought that what the council was trying to do was unworkable.
During the meeting, council members were struggling to lay out conditions to attach to Amazon Web Service’s special-use permit application that would allow the town to close down any new phase of the data center’s operations that pushed the plant over the town’s noise limits.
Some members even suggested closing down the whole data center if any new section violated the town’s noise ordinance.
A developer seeking to build a new data center campus on Devlin and Linton Hall roads in Bristow is proposing similar language in a rezoning application coming before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Feb. 7. It promises that the proposed data centers would meet the county’s noise limits or face a zoning violation.
Penalties for zoning violations range from $200 to $5,000 depending on whether the infractions are deemed civil or criminal offenses. Repeated penalties can be charged for ongoing violations, but they top out at $5,000, according to Prince William County’s zoning ordinance.
During the Jan. 10 meeting in Warrenton, Amazon representatives said they wanted time to consider the town’s conditions. The council will address the conditions at its work session/public hearing Feb. 14.
Town attorney Olaun Simmons told the council that while the proposed conditions put them on “good footing,” the town may have to take Amazon to court to enforce them, “a long, drawn-out process,” but “going to court may be the only recourse we have.”
Meanwhile, he said, Amazon Web Service “could continue to violate while the case is pending.”
Councilman Bill Semple asked Simmons for a written opinion on whether the proposed conditions comported with Virginia law. Simmons said he could do that, but as of Monday, Jan. 30, Semple said he had not seen the opinion.
Cross said enforcing a noise violation would require seeking an injunction against Amazon, which would tie the town up for years in court.
Benedict had similar advice. “The notion that you can enforce anything via an occupancy permit is naive,” he said. “Noise and, indeed, any conditions, are not enforceable through that mechanism, except through bringing an action in court.”
After the Jan. 10 meeting, the two jointly wrote a letter to the town council explaining their views. The Piedmont Journalism Foundation ran the letter past two law professors. On some points they disagreed with Cross and Benedict. But they said the matter really depends on whether the data center would fight a shutdown attempt. Any dispute would risk the town going to court with one of the biggest companies in the world.
Donald Kochan, who teaches civil procedure and state constitutional law at George Mason University, said he did not believe a local government would have to go to court to shut down a noisy data center or one of its segments.
“That's just a matter of calling the sheriff,” Kochan said. “That's not a matter of even having to go to court. [The local government is] the regulatory authority. [They] can just shut them down.”
If Amazon Web Services refuses, he said, the town might seek an injunction to force the company to “comply with a lawfully issued order.” He assumed the town would win the injunction. The only other way he saw this ending up in court was if Amazon sued to invalidate the order.
Kochan cited a hypothetical case of a town shutting down a restaurant for salmonella poisoning. He said a judge would never say, "Well, I know the restaurant has salmonella and violates our health codes, but it is very valuable to the community, so I am going to nullify the health code and order that it must be allowed to continue operating in violation of the health code.”
“I don't see a situation in which, if the occupancy [permit] is actually revoked and were not reissued, in which Amazon continues in some lawless capacity to do something which they don't have a permit to do,” he said.
But Benedict said he had represented major corporations that refused to comply with local laws that would endanger their business operations. The corporations won, he said.
Cale Jaffe, who teaches environmental and regulatory law at the University of Virginia, said this case did not seem much different to him from other regulatory cases for which local jurisdictions have inspection and enforcement procedures. “And obviously, in any of those cases, if somebody's going to be obstreperous and resistant, then you run the possibility of lawyers getting involved,” Jaffe said.
He said what the matter really boils down to was whether Amazon Web Services wants to be a good corporate citizen of the community. If they violated the noise ordinance, they would work with the town to address it, Jaffe said.
“Or do we think that they're a bad-faith actor who's just, you know, lying to say whatever they have to do to get this permitted? And once they're up and running, they can just lawyer us into the ground?” Jaffe said. “It's not a legal analysis. It's just a human relations analysis. Do we think these people are trustworthy or not?”
Benedict said he did not buy into “good guy/bad guy” labels. “I view them as benign,” he said. “But when it comes to any effort to shut down their operations, then damn right they will be a bad citizen. Because they have to be, and I don't blame them. I would do the same thing if I had a critical facility like that. I'm not going to shut it down.”
An Amazon spokesman did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
At the Jan. 10 meeting in Warrenton, Amazon’s land-use attorney John Foote said his client generally agreed that “the conditions make sense” though he noted, “there are parts of those conditions that are practically difficult to be complied with.”
Foote said Amazon wanted to discuss the noise condition with town officials to understand what they were proposing.
Nonetheless, he stated, “Amazon will comply with your noise ordinance. And if it doesn’t, it will accept the proposition of a removal of a certificate of occupancy.”
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
