It’s finally official: Nikki Baldwin, of Woodbridge, has won the Republican nomination to run for the 29th District state Senate seat after a recount Friday confirmed her razor-thin, two-vote win.
A two-day recount, performed by election officials in both tPrince William and Stafford counties, showed unchanged results from the June 20 primary: Baldwin won with 2,605 of the votes cast, while Martin garnered 2,603, Prince William Registrar Eric Olsen said in a phone call Friday night.
“The results are a testament to the hard work and accuracy of the officers and equipment in both counties,” the Prince William Office of Elections tweeted Friday evening.
Olsen said his office used a high-speed scanner on more than 20,000 ballots to capture the votes cast in the 29th District state Senate primary. The high-speed scanner is different than the regular vote scanners used during early in-person voting and on Election Day. The high-speed scanner confirmed the original election results exactly, he said.
They also did a hand count of one precinct’s votes after one of the candidates lodged an objection during the recount process, and the court ordered a hand count. The hand count found no errors, Olsen said.
“Two sets of equipment plus a hand count all verified each other,” Olsen said. “Vote for vote. Precinct for precinct. All the vote totals came out exactly the same.”
“It really shows that people can trust the process and the results of our elections,” Olsen said.
Baldwin, 47, a U.S. Navy veteran and singer-songwriter who lives in Woodbridge, will take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeremy McPike in the Nov. 7 general election.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
