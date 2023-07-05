Deshundra Jefferson, whose upset win in the Democratic primary unseated incumbent Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler, was propelled to victory by big leads in the western parts of the county most impacted by data center development. Wheeler, meanwhile, won by slimmer margins in eastern Prince William precincts.
The Gainesville and Brentsville districts both showed a higher turnout in the June 20 primary and voted for Jefferson, 47, by wider margins, according to updated county election results that track the more than 14,000 absentee ballots cast in the Democratic and Republican primaries back to the voters’ precincts.
The absentee votes were sorted out in updated results available from the Virginia Department of Elections late last week.
In the Gainesville and Brentsville magisterial districts, Jefferson won by more than 1,000 votes and garnered more than twice the votes cast for Wheeler, 61, in both districts.
Jefferson, of Montclair, has been a vocal opponent of the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway since it was first proposed in late 2021. Jefferson attended several county board meetings over the past year to speak against the PW Digital Gateway as well as board members moves to open the formerly protected rural crescent to industrial development.
It is a position Jefferson shares with Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, who won a nearly countywide victory in the GOP primary over her opponent, Kenn Knarr. Lawson, 53, beat Knarr, 60, a PW Digital Gateway landowner, in every precinct in the county with the exception of the Town of Occoquan, which lodged only 15 votes in the GOP contest. Knarr, 60, beat Lawson there 8-7.
Though Wheeler won more magisterial districts than Jefferson, she won them by fewer votes. Wheeler triumphed in Occoquan, Coles, Potomac and Neabsco. Her largest win came from the Occoquan District, which she won by 472 votes. In Woodbridge, Wheeler won most narrowly, by only 141 votes.
Turnout across the county was low at around 13% of registered voters. Gainesville had the highest turnout at around 16%. But turnout was much higher in Gainesville precincts most directly impacted by controversial data center developments.
Heritage Hunt, the 55-and-over community where residents have mounted fierce opposition to the proposed PW Digital Gateway, had the highest turnout. Around 44% of registered voters there showed up for the primary.
The area of Catharpin, which is also adjacent to the PW Digital Gateway corridor, had around 35% turnout.
There were also a few other precincts with higher turnout, including Four Seasons in the Potomac District. Also, an over-55 retirement community, Four Seasons saw 23% of its voters cast ballots in the race. The area had primaries for both the Potomac District supervisor’s seat, which incumbent Supervisor Andrea Bailey won handily, as well as hotly contested primaries for the 29th District state Senate race. Incumbent Sen. Jeremy McPike won the Democratic primary by just 50 votes, while Nikki Baldwin won the GOP contest by just two votes. The latter contest is still in a recount.
Some areas affected by controversial data center projects, however, had lower-than-average turnout. Chris Yung Elementary School, located next to the planned Devlin Technology Park, saw only about 8% of its registered voters turn out for the primary. The precinct voted for Jefferson, as did every other Brenstville precinct.
Though Democrats in Gainesville and Brentsville secured Jefferson’s win, the two magisterial districts are majority Republican and had higher Republican than Democratic turnout. In every other magisterial district -- even Coles, where Republican Yesli Vega is supervisor --Democratic participation in the primaries far exceeded that of Republican voters.
“I think data centers were the top issue, with no close second, on primary day without a doubt,” said Jacob Alderman, a leader of the Prince William County Republican Committee.
Harry Wiggins, a former chairman of the Prince William County Democratic Committee who supported Wheeler in the primary, agreed. Wiggins said data centers were “100%” the reason behind Jefferson’s win.
“Anybody else figuring it any other way is fantasizing,” Wiggins added.
“Those data centers are a huge (issue), and if you live in Heritage Hunt or Dominion Valley, you don’t want it in your backyard,” Wiggins said.
In the days since the primary, Wheeler and some of the other Democratic supervisors have downplayed the role data center opponents played in the election. Wheeler herself said in a statement that those who attribute her loss to data centers alone do “not fully understand the intricacies of the changes that have occurred in Prince William County” in recent years.
Alderman said he thinks Democratic primary voters were “more anti-Ann than pro-Deshundra.” Alderman said he would not be surprised if many—possibly hundreds -- of usually-Republican voters voted in the Democratic primary, since many may have seen Knarr as “not a serious opponent” for Lawson and wanted to ensure Wheeler, the Democratic candidate most in favor of data centers, was defeated.
“In my opinion, this bodes well for Jeanine,” Alderman said. “She has been a popular supervisor. She has represented Brentsville well. It’s going to be a battle of issues, not just one issue. I think Jeanine will come out on top; she has the advantage there.”
But Bill Card, a former chairman of the Prince William Republican Committee, said he didn't think there likely was much crossover voting among Republicans for Jefferson.
"I have to admit that I was very concerned about Knarr given that he was on WMAL radio early and often," Card said in an email.
"However, to those that are paying attention, Jeanine has been an active and visible party activist and office holder. That and the fact that she didn't ignore the threat, lead to this overwhelming victory. ... I think most of our people voted the GOP ballot this election," he added.
Alderman said Knarr’s overwhelming defeat was likely due in part to his record of donating money to Democratic candidates.
“You would have to go back years to see small-dollar donations to Republicans,” Alderman said of Knarr’s contributions. “His donations were to Democrats.”
Alderman said Knarr’s support of Kerensa Sumers, Gainesville Supervisor Bob Weir’s Democratic opponent in the February special election to replace Pete Candland, may have alienated voters in the western part of the county.
“There’s a very clear message being sent by that half of the county that they’re not just going to sit down and take those data centers being built next to homes and schools,” Alderman said. “Jeanine has a long history of listening and hearing and representing constituents, and she continues to enjoy overwhelming popularity.”
Wiggins, however, said the fact that more than 25,000 votes were cast in the Democratic primary compared to just 13,000 in the Republican primary is another sign the county is becoming even more Democratic than it was four years ago.
“I think there was limited crossover voting,” Wiggins said. The election, he said, was the result of “the Gainesville people rallying across the county to get people out to oppose the data centers and they did a good job. … They did a good job convincing people that data centers are the worst thing to happen to Prince William County.”
Still, Wiggins said he expects turnout to be on the light side even in November. Typically, turnout in Virginia’s “off, off-year elections” – when only local candidates are on the ballot without statewide or federal races – is usually less than 40%.
Winning, Wiggins said, will be a matter of “whoever gets their voters out.”
Cher Muzyk contributed to this report. Reach the writers at news@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Lawson started the data center problem in the last meeting in December 2019 when she voted for Gainesville Crossing data centers (University & 29). This set he model for approving data center outside the overlay area. Lawson will likely go back to her 2019 position on data centers if she wins. The Republican Party in PWC is only anti-data center because the DEMs now favor some data centers. The Republican's will likely revert to the Youngkin pro business position and leave the voters behind.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.