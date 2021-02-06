Prince William County, along with the rest of Northern Virginia, is under a winter storm warning for an expected snowstorm that’s expected to blanket the area with 3 to 6 inches of snow Sunday morning.
The winter storm warning was called at 6:18 a.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until noon on Sunday, Feb. 7.
Snow is expected to begin between 3 and 5 a.m. on Sunday, and may briefly mix with rain at first. The heaviest snow is expected between 6 and 10 a.m. when visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile and snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Travel could be very difficult. Those who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency, the weather service says.
Stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for local updates.
(1) comment
This storm could be devastating.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.