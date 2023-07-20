Inside an unassuming, decades-old, brown brick building on Center Street in Manassas, rows and rows of 3D-printers churn out parts that technicians assemble onsite into state-of-the-art, high-performance unmanned aircraft systems.
The company, RapidFlight, manufactures 40 of the specialized drones a month in the former warehouse it now calls home, and “that’s just the beginning,” said Jay Gundlach, RapidFlight’s chief executive officer.
RapidFlight held its official grand-opening and ribbon-cutting Tuesday, July 18, in an event that drew the attention of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Two years ago, the RapidFlight team was building airplanes in a barn, Gundlach said. The company now employs more than 50 people and has plans to hire dozens more.
Inside the 26,652-square-foot building, a prototype drone called the “Polymer Pelican” hangs from the ceiling next to the startup’s latest drone designs: the M1 and M2, which were designed and manufactured in Manassas, according to Dan Frattin, RapidFlight’s director of engineering.
RapidFlight has plans to scale-up to meet demand and is aiming to produce 150 unmanned aircraft a month, Frattin said, noting that the U.S. government is a customer and that the drones are generally used in the military’s “special forces community.”
In May, the company’s M2, which it describes as “an ultra-high endurance, fixed-wing UAS designed for any environment” with a maximum 60-pound payload capacity, completed a record-breaking 21-hour endurance test flight in Oregon, Gundlach and Frattin said.
Through “compelling system design, dramatic cost reduction, rapid product development and the ability to scale quickly through automation, RapidFlight is positioned to transform the aerospace industry after decades of stagnation,” Gundlach said.
“In other words, we’re using 3D-printers to make really awesome drones.”
Youngkin praised the RapidFlight team for being “mission-focused” and delivering on customer needs in weeks not months. When “national security concerns and private sector demands are on the line, time and efficiency are critical. That’s what the RapidFlight team recognized,” Youngkin said.
Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger welcomed RapidFlight to the city’s “unmanned aerial systems ecosystem.”
RapidFlight “knew how well businesses like Micron, Lockheed, BAE Systems, Aurora Flight Sciences, Swift, Leidos, and so many others worked together with local government,” Davis Younger said.
Pointing out the city’s support for the aviation and aerospace industry, Davis-Younger said Manassas is a natural fit for RapidFlight’s world headquarters, adding: “They knew our community has all the ingredients needed for a successful launch.”
