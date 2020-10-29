Prince William County has canceled its free COVID-19 testing Thursday due to heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Zeta moving through the area.
The tests would have been taken outdoors at Cloverdale Park and the Woodbridge Senior Center.
The regularly scheduled tests will resume on Friday, Oct. 30, with afternoon tests at Splashdown Water Park and evening tests at the Woodbridge Senior Center.
The schedule through Saturday, Oct. 31, is as follows:
Friday, Oct. 30:
Splashdown Water Park
7500 Ben Lomond Park Road
Manassas
Start time: 1:30 p.m., be in line by 3:30 p.m.
Woodbridge Senior Center
13850 Church Hill Drive
Woodbridge
Start time: 5:30 p.m., be in line by 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31:
Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility
3800 Graham Park Road
Triangle
Start time: 8:30 a.m., be in line by 11:30 a.m.
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
