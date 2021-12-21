Racial, social justice panel asks county to diversify staff, replace youth jail, study SRO program, police use-of-force

A 12-member commission created last year to improve racial justice for people of color in Prince William County approved a final report during a recent work session, but the document is not yet available to the public, according to county officials.
The report, a sweeping package of policy recommendations that could impact schools, local police and government officials, was adopted by the commission on Thursday, Dec. 16 in a 9-2 vote. It will be sent to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for further consideration sometime in the coming months.
The report is not yet publicly available, however, according to county spokeswoman Dr. Sherrie Johnson. Johnson said the report will not be available until it is sent to the supervisors and did not provide a copy of the report to Prince William Times.
The commission’s draft report, released on Nov. 18, requests that county leaders implement measures that would diversify county government and police department staff, further examine the role of school resource officers in county schools, replace the county’s existing juvenile jail and fund independent studies of the police department’s use-of-force and traffic stop practices.
“The perspective shared in this report makes recommendations on how all of us can work to better the lives of minority residents within Prince William County, which in turn betters the lives of all residents within Prince William County,” said Prince William County School Board member Loree Williams (Woodbridge), who serves as an ex-officio member on the commission.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is expected to consider the policy recommendations for the county government and police department and could vote on whether to formally adopt them in the coming months. Policy recommendations for county schools may be considered separately by Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade and the school board.
Several changes recommended by the commission are already being pursued by county agencies. The county government and county school division have separately taken action to pursue building a new juvenile detention center, revise rules for police officers in public schools and pursue funding for an independent study of the police department’s use-of-force practices.
County supervisors have been pursuing the construction of a new juvenile jail in the county since 2018. County officials say the existing facility, built in 1972, was designed to look and feel like an adult detention center. The building is also in need of maintenance and repairs due to its old age.
A proposed, $43.6 million new facility will use a “trauma-informed” design that includes more access to windows and outdoor space for children and teens held in the facility, according to county officials.
Only two commissioners, Charles “Mac” Haddow (Coles) and London Steverson (Brentsville), voted against the report.
Steverson, who is Black, called the report a “war on white professionals” that “reads like a communist manifesto.”
After the commission approved the report, Haddow introduced a motion to disband the commission entirely. His motion failed on a 5-6 vote, with Steverson, Commissioner Erica Tredinnick (Gainesville), Commissioner Vicky Castro (Occoquan) and Newsham voting in favor.
“I know it's hard in government to actually decommission something. I know that's hard, but I think maybe times come and we can just recognize it. It doesn't stop the board from rejecting that. It doesn’t stop them from reinstituting it down the road,” Haddow said.
The commission’s meetings have been vitriolic since the panel’s inception in January, largely because the commission’s three Republican-appointees have voiced opposition to the commission's goals and intent. That has led to rising partisan friction throughout the year.
Castro, who was appointed by Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said she was “disheartened by the behavior of some of the commissioners.”
“I do agree that the county would be better served perhaps by abolishing or disbanding the commission and establishing a task force under the human rights commission,” Castro said. “I believe that human rights commission is in a good spot to perhaps guide and help with a task force to continue the work now that the report has been completed.”
Commissioner Shantell Rock (Woodbridge), who is the commission’s chairwoman, disagreed.
“Our charge this year was to give a report. That's what we're doing. Our next steps will be given by the board of county supervisors. They will meet to discuss our recommendations and what they perceive the commission doing moving forward,” Rock said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated that Commissioner Curtis Porter voted in favor of disbanding the Racial and Social Justice Commission during last week's meeting. Porter voted against disbanding the commission. Police Chief Peter Newsham voted in favor of disbanding the commission.
(1) comment
The report has been written and submitted to the board of supervisors. Now, disband this ridiculous & wasteful commission. Also, why does PWC need a $50,000,000 juvenile jail? How many PWC juveniles are jailed at any given time?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.