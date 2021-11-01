‘Quartz District’ would add 1,000 homes, new intersection in Dale City

A revised plan for a mixed-use development with 1,015 homes at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway looks a little different than when it was first pitched in 2018.
The proposal, known as the “Quartz District,” will keep its urban, “pedestrian-friendly” design with a mix of apartment buildings, townhouses, parks and a 300,000-square-foot commercial center. But the revised application now includes a potential elementary school site and a $70 million interchange at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road.
The developer of the project, Buchanan Partners, has said the Quartz District will be a “live, work, play” destination that will feature lawn areas, “retail sidewalks,” a plaza and manmade waterfront areas.
The Quartz District will need approval from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to rezone 145 acres of agricultural land for a variety of mixed-use designations on the property. It is one of the few remaining large, undeveloped parcels in the Dale City area.
Buchanan Partners presented the latest version of the plan during an Oct. 28 meeting of the Lake Ridge Occoquan Coles Civic Association. Russ Gestl, a principal for Buchanan Partners, said the changes would help alleviate concerns about increased traffic congestion and school overcrowding.
The proposed intersection improvement, known as a “single point urban interchange,” would ease traffic congestion by directing Prince William Parkway beneath Minnieville Road to keep traffic flowing.
The county is authorized to spend up to $70 million in county taxpayer funds to build the new intersection. It was one of five major road improvement projects included in the county’s $355 million road bond referendum that was overwhelmingly approved by county voters in 2019. Buchanan Partners is offering to pay an unspecified amount to help expedite the design and construction of the interchange.
The new elementary school and a new public park would occupy about 19 acres at the center of the development. It would be up to the county to decide how much space would be devoted to each, according to Gestl.
The new school is not currently in the county school division’s 10-year-capital improvement plan.
The Quartz District is expected to generate 501 new K-12 students. The area is served by John Jenkins Elementary, Beville Middle School and Garfield High School. Only John Jenkins Elementary is the would be pushed over capacity as a result of the project, according to the applicant.
The new public park would be a destination park with a "dynamic playground," a climbing wall, hill slides, a "skating ribbon," and other features -- all of which could be funded by up to $6 million in county taxpayer money. The park was among several approved in 2019 as part of the the county’s $41 million park bond referendum, which was on the ballot along with the package of $355 million in bonds for road projects.
Gestl also announced that a major grocery store retailer is coming to the future Quartz District shopping plaza, but he said he could not say which one.
Proposed affordable housing ordinance could apply
It also appears the Quartz District will be among the first in the county to feature a designated number of affordable homes under a proposed county policy known as an “affordable dwelling unit ordinance” that has not yet been adopted but is expected to be included in the county’s 2040 comprehensive plan update.
The ordinance would require new residential developments to include a certain percentage of homes affordable to people making the area’s median income or below.
The Quartz District will offer 90 affordable and workforce housing units, or about 9% of the total homes. Of those, 30 affordable units will be available for rent to households making up to 50% of the area median income, while 30 workforce housing units will be available for sale or rent for households making up to 80% of the area median income, and 30 workforce housing units will be available for sale or rent to households earning up to 100% of the area median income, according to the application’s proffer agreement.
The area median income in Prince William County is $126,000 a year, which is about 25% higher than the statewide average, according to the Virginia Development Housing Authority.
Prince William County is experiencing a housing shortage that is driving up the cost of housing countywide, according to a recent housing analysis conducted ahead of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ vote on the updated comprehensive plan.
It is not yet known when the Quartz District development will come to the planning commission or board of county supervisors for approval.
Golly gee, I sure hope the Board of Supervisors approves this plan. I'm on the edge of my seat.
