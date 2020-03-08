About 1,000 students who attend schools aboard the Marine Corps Base Quantico won’t have school Monday or Tuesday to allow the buildings to undergo extra cleaning in the wake of Saturday’s announcement that a Marine living on base tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Marine, who has not been identified, is currently isolated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and is “showing improvement,” according to announcements on Quantico Facebook pages.
Also, members of the Marine’s family are not showing any symptoms, but health officials are continuing to monitor them, according to a base Facebook post.
The Marine was traveling outside the U.S. before contracting the virus, but officials have not disclosed where he traveled or how they believe he might have contracted COVID-19, the illness associated with the novel coronavirus.
The presumptive positive diagnosis was the first in Virginia. On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health announced the state’s second presumptive positive case involving a City of Fairfax resident in their 80s who recently took a Nile River cruise and began showing symptoms on Friday, Feb. 28, officials said.
That patient was also hospitalized Sunday in stable condition. During a Sunday afternoon press conference, Virginia Department of Health officials declined to disclose where the person is being treated out of privacy concerns.
The Quantico case has resulted in officials placing the base on operating status “Code Yellow.” The status means the base is still open, and “mission critical” employees are still expected to report for work, the announcement said.
Unscheduled leave is authorized, however, and “reasonable delays for reporting for work are excused,” the announcement said.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” the two base schools will be closed for two days to allow “a thorough environmental cleaning” as a preventative measure even though the overall risk of contracting the novel coronavirus “remains low,” the announcement said.
The Department of Defense Education Activity operates two schools on base: Crossroads Elementary School, which has about 700 students, and Quantico Middle and High School, which has about 350 students.
“The health and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority. We will continue to work collaboratively with the MCB Quantico Command and health officials who confirm the health threat remains low,” the announcement said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and publish updates as needed.”
The following have also been implemented at the base in response to the situation:
- The Child Development Center and Youth Center: Child and youth facilities will be conducting extra cleaning procedures as a precautionary measure to protect the health and welfare of the children and child care providers. If a child is experiencing any illness, they be kept home and contact medical personnel as required.
- Gym: has been cleaned. Patrons are reminded to wipe down equipment after use.
- ID Cards: Will be scanned at the gate while individuals retain possession of the cards to limit contact.
- Training and scheduled events will be conducted as scheduled.
Marines, their family members and those who work aboard the base are advised to take individual measures, such as washing hands; avoiding touching the face, cleaning surfaces including phones and keyboards, and staying home if sick.
Marine Corps Base Quantico “will continue to monitor the situation and publish updates as required,” the announcement said.
Prince William County Schools are said to be monitoring the situation but are maintaining the existing school schedule and activities since Virginia Health Department officials continue to believe the chances of contracting the novel coronavirus remain low, according to a school division announcement.
The school division says it will continue to monitor the situation and may make changes to the school schedule if needed.
Prince William schools still have about 13 days of left-over time for inclement weather, which can be used without extending the school year if necessary, according to a statement the school division posted on its website Sunday, March 8.
