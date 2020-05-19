Quantico Mayor Kevin Brown ran unopposed in the town’s top job, but the town council will have two new members in July.
Incumbent Councilman Russell V. “Rusty” Kuhns was the top vote-getter and will retain his seat on the Quantico Town Council. Kuhns won 46 votes or 16.67% of the ballots cast.
Incumbent Town Councilmember Earlene Clinton was one of three candidates to win 32 votes each. Clinton will also return to the council.
Kuhns and Clinton will be joined by newcomers Alice C. Toner and Sammoto Yomosa Dabney, both of whom also received 32 votes.
Incumbent Town Councilmember Robin Langham will also retain a seat on the town council. Langham won 31 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.