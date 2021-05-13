You have permission to edit this article.
Quantico Marine living in Woodbridge charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

  • Updated
The U.S. Department of Justice released this picture, which it says depicts Marine Maj. Christopher Waragiris, 40, of Woodbridge, helping to keep open a door allowing people to breach the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

An Marine officer stationed at Quantico and living in Woodbridge was arrested Thursday and charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol that disrupted a joint session of Congress called to certify electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election. 

Major Christopher Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice, among other charges, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Warnagiris was scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, May 13, in the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria, the release said. 

According to court documents and security camera footage, Warnagiris allegedly entered the Capitol building Jan. 6 after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors, the release said.

Once inside, Warnagiris “positioned himself in the corner of the doorway, using his body to keep the door open and pull others inside,” the release said.

“When a U.S. Capitol Police officer tried to pull the doors shut, Warnagiris refused and continued pushing it open,” the release said.

In photos released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Warnagiris can be seen allegedly pushing the officer in an effort to maintain his position in the open door in security camera footage and publicly available video footage captured shortly after 2:25 p.m., according to the release. 

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, the release said. 

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Warnagiris as #241 in photos previously released seeking information about those involved in the Jan. 6 uprising, the release said. 

About 440 people have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including more than 125 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the release said.

The investigation remains ongoing.   

Mg
Mg

Why are the efforts to prosecute so strong here and all summer last year hardly no one in an actual riot where millions of dollars of damage was caused, people were murdered, cities were burnt - all being filmed and recorded but all we hear are crickets.

