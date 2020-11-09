A federal grand jury returned an indictment Friday charging a Quantico man with wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to embezzle more than $380,000 from his former union, which represented federal law enforcement officers.
According to allegations in the indictment, Arthur Penn, 64, served from 1999 through 2015 as the chairman of the Fraternal Order of Police Defense Protective Service Labor Committee Pentagon, a local union that represented officers of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.
During his tenure, Penn allegedly routinely embezzled funds from the union for his personal benefit, and spent the stolen funds on gambling, to pay for a personal trip to the Dominican Republic, and for his day-to-day living expenses, according to the indictment, which was announced by U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Zachary Terwilliger in a Nov. 6 press release.
“Penn sought to conceal and prevent the detection of his embezzlement by failing to make regular reports to union members; by violating his obligation to file regular financial reports with the Department of Labor’s Office of Labor-Management Standards; and by siphoning off most of the embezzled funds through cash transactions, thereby avoiding the creation of financial records that would have revealed the fraud,” Josh Stueve, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District, said in the release.
Terwilliger was assisted in the investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the release said.
An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the release noted.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Burke is prosecuting the case. Penn’s location and current status were not immediately available.
