Prince William County schools’ teachers and staff took another significant step forward Monday in their effort to collectively bargain for pay, benefits and working conditions.
The Prince William Education Association received the OK Monday, Dec. 19 to move forward with a planned January election to allow it to become the “exclusive representative” of the school division’s two staff bargaining units: one representing the more than 7,000 “licensed” employees and another representing the school division's 4,000 “support” staff.
The licensed bargaining unit is comprised of teachers, nurses, guidance counselors and social workers, while the support staff includes bus drivers, cafeteria workers and janitors.
To win the right to hold an election, slated to occur in January, the PWEA had to collect and present signatures from at least 30% of the employees in each group. The threshold for licensed staff was made in May, when the PWEA presented 30% of that group’s signatures to the school division in an effort to force the Prince William County School Board to take an up-or-down vote on collective bargaining, which board members did in a 7-1 vote in June.
The effort to collect 30% of the support staff members’ signatures was completed only this past week, when the PWEA scrambled to collect the final 250 needed to surpass the 30% threshold, said Maggie Hansford, PWEA president.
Keith Greenberg, a Maryland labor relations arbitrator hired by both the PWEA and the school division as a third-party “neutral,” reviewed the signatures on Monday morning and declared PWEA had met the needed number, according to documents shared with the Prince William Times by PWEA attorney Broderick Dunn, a labor and employment attorney with Cook Craig and Francuzenko, in Fairfax.
The PWEA and the school division were preparing to issue a statement announcing the development later Monday afternoon, Hansford said. The school division planned to release the joint statement at 4 p.m. Monday, according to a school division spokesperson.
Hansford called the union’s achievement “historic,” noting that the upcoming January election will involve the largest contingency of public sector workers in Virginia since the state restored collective bargaining rights for public employees in 2020. The law, sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, of Prince William and Fauquier counties, took effect in 2021.
“Thank you, Prince William County educators and staff! Our education professionals have demonstrated that their voice must be heard and that uniting for the benefit of all is critical for everyone’s success,” Hansford said in a statement released Monday.
“We have fought long and hard to secure a seat at the bargaining table, and I am so proud of the commitment and determination our members have shown in working to achieve our goals. … We intend to see Prince William County Schools become the best place to work in our county.”
The date for the election has not yet been set. Following Greenberg’s decision Monday, any other entity seeking exclusive rights to represent the two bargaining units will have 10 days to collect and submit signatures from at least 30% of staff members in both groups. That seems unlikely, however, given that no other unions are active in the school division.
The developments come nearly one year after the PWEA first kicked off its effort to secure collective bargaining rights for the school division’s more than 11,000 employees. The school division is the largest employer in Prince William County.
Once the election date is set, the school division and the PWEA will split the cost to conduct the contest, which the school division estimates will be at least $46,836, an amount that equals about $4 per employee, according to the school division website.
The election will likely occur over the better part of an entire month, and teachers and staff will be permitted to vote electronically, both Hansford and Dunn said.
According to the collective bargaining resolution the school board approved in October, at least 50% of the members in each staff bargaining group must participate in the contest to select an exclusive representative for their bargaining groups. The PWEA then must win a majority of the votes.
Both the cost of the election and the 50% participation threshold remain points of contention for the PWEA.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors did not set a participation threshold for county employees seeking to name an exclusive representative in their collective bargaining process, and Dunn said the 50% threshold is outside the norm set by other Virginia school divisions.
During their deliberations before voting on the agreement in October, School Board members said they believed the 50% participation threshold is important to ensure the exclusive bargaining representative has significant employee support.
Dunn noted that few state and local elections meet the 50% turnout threshold.
“These are the rules, and we have to play by the rules. Life isn’t always fair, but teachers adapt and overcome,” Dunn said. “And that’s what we’re doing here.”
Hansford called both the participation requirement and the election cost “hurdles” that teachers and staff would have to overcome.
“We’re educators. We’re used to educating people about the importance of using their voice,” Hansford said of the PWEA’s effort to turn out the vote.
Regarding the cost of the election, Hansford said it sets an unfortunate precedent for Virginia’s public employees that collective bargaining is available “only to those who can afford it.”
The $48,836 quote from election vendor Ballot Point was significantly lower than the estimates for an in-person election, which would have cost as much as $200,000 -- mostly to cover the cost of staffing multiple voting locations, Dunn said.
While Hansford called the election cost “a lot of money,” she said the organization would use its dues to foot the bill. She declined to say how many dues-paying members the PWEA has but said she hopes achieving collective bargaining will convince more educators and school division staff to support the PWEA by becoming members.
“Our employees, although tired and working extremely long days, they feel [collective bargaining] is something that will help them create more sustainable working conditions,” Hansford said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.