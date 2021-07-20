PW Health District: Time is running out for students to get vaccinated before school begins

The Prince William Health District is reminding parents that time is running short for parents to get their children ages 12 and up fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the new school year begins in August.
Mobile vaccine clinics are happening in Woodbridge and Manassas today, with no appointments needed, and the vaccine is widely available at several local pharmacies. Although patients might be asked for insurance information at local pharmacies, the vaccines must be administered for free.
Regarding getting kids vaccinated before school begins, because only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17, the two-dose regimen had to have been started by Monday, July 19, to be fully complete before the new year begins on Monday, Aug. 23 in Prince William County and the City of Manassas.
Students in Manassas City Public Schools head back to class on Thursday, Aug. 12, more than a week earlier.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine, which must be taken at least three weeks after the first dose in the case of the Pfizer vaccine.
But “parents still have time to get children their first dose of Pfizer, which will offer some protection against the virus,” according to a Prince William Health District news release.
Parents can then follow up with getting their children the second dose of the vaccine at the appropriate time. As of now, COVID-19 vaccines are not required for students to return to Virginia’s K-12 public schools.
Missed your 2nd dose?
The health district is also urging people who have so far received only one dose of the vaccine to receive their second dose – even if the three- or four-week timeframe has passed. (The Moderna shot requires at least four weeks between doses, while the Pfizer vaccine requires at least three weeks.)
“It is not too late to get your second dose, even if you are overdue for that important second dose,” the Prince William Health District said in a July 19 news release.
“The two-dose Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers the most protection against COVID-19 and various variants, including the Delta variant. You are fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose.”
The Virginia Department of Health believes the Delta variant is driving a nearly 70% surge in new cases across the state. The Prince William Health District has seen a rise of nearly 40% in cases over the past week.
Those with any questions about COVID-19 vaccines, should ask their family healthcare provider, the news release said.
The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available at several local pharmacies – also on a walk-in basis. For more information or to make an appointment, visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP Code to GETVAX (438829).
The following walk-in vaccination opportunities are available this week, beginning today, July 20.
Tuesday, July 20:
Where: Mason and Partners Clinic at the Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park
When: 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Vaccine: Pfizer
Prince William Health District Mobile Clinic: Walkups only, no appointments necessary
Mission BBQ: 13890 Shoppers Best Way, Woodbridge, Va. 22192
- When: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) and Pfizer (12 and older)
Americana Grocery: 14428 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge, Va. 22191
- When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Manassas Mall COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Meanwhile, this is the last week COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Prince William Health District’s Manassas Mall Clinic. The clinic will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, according to the health district.
The Manassas Mall Clinic is administering mostly second doses of Pfizer and Moderna but is also welcoming walk-ins for first doses of vaccines.
Those who receive their first dose at the clinic this week will have to get a second dose at one of several pharmacies in the community. COVID-19 vaccines are always free, no matter where they are administered.
The Manassas Mall COVID-19 clinic has the following schedule this week:
- Thursday, July 22: Noon to 4 p.m., administering the Pfizer vaccine
- Saturday, July 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., administering the Moderna vaccine.
There are ample opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the community. Visit Vaccines.gov or text your ZIP Code to GETVAX (438829).
