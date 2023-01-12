When Deshundra Jefferson moved from Alexandria to Prince William County in 2015, she was looking for more space for herself and her young son. When she happened upon a townhome in Montclair, she was smitten.
“I was like, ‘This is home,’” Jefferson said in a recent interview. “And I loved it because I saw all these kids running around, kids who were my son’s age, and it was walking distance from my son’s elementary school.”
Jefferson, 47, has since bought a larger home and has come to love both Montclair, a community of about 15,000 residents in eastern Prince William, and the county as a whole. But recent land-use decisions by the board of supervisors have Jefferson worried that overdevelopment – particularly the numerous data centers recently approved by the board’s Democratic majority – could make Prince William County unlivable.
That’s why Jefferson is challenging Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, a fellow Democrat, in the June 20 primary.
“I understand the need to grow. I understand the desire to bring in more revenue,” Jefferson said. “But there's a saying: Not all money is good money. … True leadership requires you to learn when to say ‘no.’”
Jefferson said she is especially concerned about the Prince William Digital Gateway, which would open 2,139 acres adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park to data center development. The plan, now at the rezoning stage, proposes to raze dozens of high-end homes and small farms to make way for up to 27.6 million square feet of data center space. That’s nearly equal to the 29 million square feet of data center space operating or under construction in Loudoun County, which has the largest concentration of data centers in the world.
Jefferson said she is also concerned about data centers close to homes and schools. Residents of some Gainesville- and Manassas-area neighborhoods–Heritage Hunt, Amberleigh Estates, Silver Leaf Estates and Great Oak–have spoken out against the PW Digital Gateway as well as other data centers they say are too close to residential areas. As of late last year, the county had 33 existing data centers and 13 more under construction.
“I love Prince William County. This is my home. And I don't want to feel like I'm being forced out because of these land-use decisions,” Jefferson said. “Who’s going to want to live by data centers? The people who can afford to, will move. That will lower property values, which will in turn lower tax revenue for residents.”
Jefferson, who is Black, said she is also running to “de-racialize” the debate about the county’s once-protected “rural crescent,” an area of about 117,000 acres, including the Manassas battlefield and Prince William Forest Park, along the county’s western and northern borders where development had been restricted since 1998.
The supervisors’ Dec. 14 approval of the “Pathway to 2040” comprehensive plan update eliminated rules that limited the rural crescent to one home per 10 acres and prohibited most connections to the public sewer lines. The updated comprehensive plan allows sewer connections throughout the county and replanned hundreds of acres in the rural crescent as “conservation residential,” a designation that allows clustered homes as dense as two per acre as long as 60% of a development is preserved as open space.
Some influential residents, including pastors, voiced support for opening the rural crescent to more development to boost housing stock and reduce housing prices. Some said the former rules amounted to “exclusionary zoning” akin to racial redlining.
Jefferson said she disagrees.
“I’ve heard people call it the ‘royal crescent,’ and I think that’s kind of funny,” she said. “There are some beautiful estate homes, but there are a lot of modest homes on one or two acres of land, where people purchased the land and built homes on it.”
Jefferson said she believes the rural area should be recognized and preserved as the county’s remaining agricultural land.
“I respect families who want to sell, who no longer have the ability to retain their farms, but I think that there needs to be more engagement about what to do with that land,” she said. “It is farmland, and once it’s lost, it’s lost.”
Jefferson has never run for elected office, but she is no stranger to politics. She has worked in political communications for the last decade, including stints with the Democratic National Committee, on Capitol Hill and as a press secretary to former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick when he ran for president in 2016.
Originally from Texas, Jefferson grew up in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg and studied political science at Columbia University in New York. She later earned her master’s degree in communications from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
Before working in politics, Jefferson was both a print and television journalist and worked for New York 1, Fox 40 news in Jackson, Mississippi, and CNN Money. Jefferson said it was her experience in Mississippi, a mostly Republican state, that prompted her to switch to politics.
“It was hard to stay objective when you saw the practical impact that these policies would have on communities and low-income people of color,” she said.
Jefferson now runs her own communications strategy firm, Eight Eighty, and has taught communications classes at Northern Virginia Community College.
Wheeler, 61, announced her re-election bid on Dec. 29. In a press release, Wheeler touted the board’s increased funding for public schools; the county’s new racial and social justice and sustainability commissions; and increases in the county’s commercial tax base.
Wheeler noted that the county “has enjoyed a surge in large business investments” and called the updated comprehensive plan a “bold vision document [that] updates and modernizes our land-use policies … and adds brand new affordable housing goals and policies to make sure the people who work here can afford to live here.”
Wheeler has been a strong supporter of the PW Digital Gateway and data centers generally because of the tax revenue they generate. The industry contributed about $80 million in local taxes in the current fiscal year, and the PW Digital Gateway, if fully developed, is estimated to generate $400 million in annual tax revenue in about 20 years, according to projections from the county’s finance department.
Wheeler has a degree in mechanical engineering from Tufts University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
All eight seats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors are up for re-election this November.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.