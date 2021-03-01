The developer proposing the “Mill at Occoquan,” a mixed-use project that aims to bring condos, restaurants and retail shops to historic Occoquan, has asked to postpone a public hearing with the Occoquan Town Council that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 2.
The developer, Kevin Sills, president of the Manassas-based Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Investments, requested the delay to “allow additional time to review and respond to comments received since the [Town of Occoquan] Planning Commission’s public hearing,” according to Mayor Earnie Porta.
Once the public hearing has been rescheduled, the town will readvertise and share information on the town’s website and monthly newsletter.
Porta said he expected the rescheduled public hearing to happen in “a matter of weeks.”
The Mill at Occoquan is asking the town council to approve several permits needed for the project to move forward. They would allow a residential building in a business district; waive right-of-way setback requirements for certain sections of the building and allow the building to exceed the town’s height limit.
The height limit is 35 feet. The height of the proposed Mill at Occoquan is 79 feet.
The seven-story building would include 80 condos, 3,000 square feet of retail space and a 10,000-square-foot restaurant. On the top floor, it would have an observation deck with glass windows on three sides overlooking the Occoquan River as well as 3,000 more square feet of restaurant space. Both would be open to the public. There would be two stories of underground parking beneath the building.
The project is proposed for a stretch of riverside property that now contains old dry docks. The project is proposing a 350-foot riverwalk along the back of the building that would be accessible to the public from steps beside the Mill House Museum.
If the Mill at Occoquan project is approved, the developer said he will buy the historic Rockledge Mansion, which he has pledged to restore. Sills also has plans to buy a separate property on Ellicott Street to build a 156-space paid parking garage. Sills has said the parking garage would be built before he begins construction on the Mill at Occoquan project.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
