The proposed "Devlin Technology Park," a plan to allow between seven and 11 new data centers to be built behind homes in Bristow, is on hold for now. But protests continued Tuesday against the much larger Prince William Digital Gateway, which is scheduled for its first public hearing before the Prince William County Planning Commission Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Devlin Technology Park comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning was supposed to go before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for a final public hearing and vote. The application seeks to replan and rezone about 270 acres at Devlin and Linton Hall Roads in Bristow to allow for seven to 11 new data centers on property now slated to become a new residential area of 516 homes.
Amid heated opposition that culminated in a protest Saturday, Sept. 10 of more than 100 people along Linton Hall Road, developer Stanley Martin pulled the plan from the supervisors’ agenda late Monday night -- less than 24 hours before the public hearing.
But that didn’t keep about 150 people from protesting in front of James J. McCoart Administration Building Tuesday night to call for county officials to put the brakes on both the Devlin Technology Park – and the much larger, 2,100-acre Prince William Digital Gateway – until more studies can be done to investigate the projects’ impacts on nearby residential areas as well as the watershed of the Occoquan Reservoir, which provides drinking water to 800,000 people in Northern Virginia.
The Devlin plan’s deferral “is a win for today. It shows that citizens’ voices, when unified together cannot be ignored,” Nokesville resident Vida Carroll said during a press conference held in front of the county building. “But we need to remember that a deferral by developers is not the same as a ‘no vote’ by our elected officials. … Just because one vote was deferred ... does not mean our community is safe from industrial sprawl.”
County board Chair Ann Wheeler: Deferral was ‘the right move’
On Monday night, Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler met via Zoom with residents of both Amberleigh Station and Silver Leaf Estates, the two Bristow neighborhoods bordered by the 270-acre Devlin Technology Park as well as another 196 acres known as “the Hunter property,” that was rezoned in September 2021 for data centers. Over the past two weeks, residents have been sounding the alarm about plans for the Hunter property that they say include 11 data centers to be constructed only 100 feet from the property lines of homes in Silver Leaf Estates.
In an interview Tuesday morning, Wheeler said the residents shared concerns about data centers planned too close to homes as well as fears about data center noise and plans to address it.
Wheeler said she did her best to answer their questions but acknowledged that she doesn’t yet have all the answers. County staff is still looking into possible revisions to the noise ordinance, and she said she is looking into the site plan for the Hunter property data centers as well as “how we got here.”
“I’m researching whether that is the actual site plan and researching what their project looks like and whether it’s been submitted yet,” she said.
Because of those unanswered questions, Wheeler said she believes Stanley Martin’s decision to defer its application “was the right move.”
If the Devlin Technology Park is ultimately approved by the supervisors, it would become one of the largest data center corridors in the county. The project is the last piece in a swath of about 700 acres stretching from the rear of Gainesville High School to Devlin and Linton Hall roads that developers would like to completely rezone for data centers. Most of the area lies in the county’s data center overlay district, and more than 400 acres there have already been rezoned for data centers.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has approved several data center projects, mostly in Gainesville, Manassas and Haymarket, over the past few years, citing the benefit to the county’s commercial tax base. Devlin Technology Park is the first data center proposal to be deferred by a developer amid resident opposition.
Protests against PW Digital Gateway continue
During the Sept. 13 press conference outside the county building, protesters made clear that they do not oppose all data centers but rather those proposed too close to residential areas and those planned for rural, largely undeveloped acres outside the county’s data center overlay district.
Protesters remain vehemently opposed to the massive Prince William Digital Gateway because it is proposed in the county’s once protected “rural crescent” and on land adjacent to Heritage Hunt – a large, over-55 golf course community – and adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Among other things, the protesters cited unknowns about the impacts on the county’s watershed and environment as well as whether new transmission lines would be needed to power the maximum 27 million feet of data center space allowed in the plan -- an amount close to the 29 million square feet of data centers currently operational in all of Loudoun County.
Dominion Energy officials have said more power would likely be necessary than what is available on the transmission lines that border the site but that it’s too early to say how much would be needed or how it would be delivered.
James Thomas, 34, a Bull Run Mountain area resident who recently joined the data center fight, called the tax revenue cited by the PW Digital Gateway’s proponents a “false sense of morality” about a project that would mostly fill the pockets of landowners, utility companies and tech companies.
Thomas further noted that Wheeler, in her recent weekly newsletters to the community, has suggested that those opposed to the PW Digital Gateway and more development in the rural crescent in general are “simply uncomfortable with transition.”
Like others who spoke at the Tuesday night protest, Thomas said the project should be delayed until the proposed watershed study and other assessments can be done.
“…Transition implies change. And what’s being proposed here is just more of the same. Real change would be having the wisdom to step back and assess the widespread implications of this plan before moving blindly forward with it,” Thomas said. “The truth is we cannot stop progress, but we can alter its definition to exclude the irrevocable marring of our natural environment.”
Sondra Anzalone and Cher Muzyk contributed to this report. Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
