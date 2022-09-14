Photo_News_data center protests continue_2.jpg

James Thomas, of Gainesville, speaks during a protest against rural area data centers -- including the Prince William Digital Gateway -- during a protest outside the James J. McCoart Administration Building Tuesday, Sept. 13.

 Photo by Jill Palermo
Photo_News_data center protests continue_kids.JPG

Kids joined their parents and about 100 people to protest new data center development planned for Bristow, known as the Devlin Technology Park, and the Pageland Lane area of Gainesville, known as the Prince William Digital Gateway.
Photo_News_Data center protests continue_3.JPG

John Lyver IV, a retired NASA scientist who has a doctorate degree in computational data science and informatics, has modeled data center noise and warns of high levels of noise around schools and Heritage Hunt if data centers are approved in Bristow and along Pageland Lane.
Devlin technology park aerial from Roger Snyder

About 700 acres of data centers: The Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval on July 27 of the "Devlin Technology Park" in Bristow. If approved by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the plan would allow up to 4.25 million square feet of data center space in seven to 11 different buildings on 270 acres near Linton Hall and Devlin roads in Bristow. Data centers have already been approved on the adjacent Hunter property.
