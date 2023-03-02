Average real estate tax bills would rise by about $181 next year under the $301.5 million proposed budget Manassas City Manager Pat Pate presented to the Manassas City Council on Monday. Pate’s plan budgets $64.9 million for Manassas City Public Schools, a $1.71 million increase over 2023.
Under the proposed budget, the city’s general staff would receive at least a 3% pay raise called a “performance adjustment increase.” The budget also anticipates funding a step increase for the city’s sworn public safety staff.
The budget includes $64.9 million in local funding to support the city’s public schools. The total includes $58.7 million for operational support and $6.2 million for school debt service, Pate said.
The $1.71 million boost in school spending represents a 3% increase that Manassas City schools Superintendent Kevin Newman requested in his budget proposal to the Manassas City School Board. The city funded the request with the aim of supporting the city’s educational attainment goal, Pate said.
Pate proposed a 6.5-cent decrease in the real estate tax rate to $1.07 per $100 in assessed value and a 1.7-cent reduction in the fire and rescue tax rate to $0.19, resulting in a combined tax rate of $1.26.
Despite the proposed rate reduction, because of rising home values in the city, residents can expect to pay an average of about $181 more in their 2024 real estate tax bill.
“Our economic assessment shows continued growth in both residential and commercial values,” Pate said.
In 2023, real estate assessments grew from $6.23 billion to $6.9 billion in the city. The average Manassas home assessment increased 10.46%, and the average commercial assessment increased 11.37%, for overall growth of 10.75%, Pate said.
This year, the city experienced the highest assessment growth rate in more than a decade, Pate said.
Because of the increased values, Pate expects an additional 4.33% in real property tax revenue, even with the decrease in the real estate tax rate. The proposed $1.26 tax rate would result in real estate tax revenue growth of $3.2 million in the general fund and $339,250 in the fire and rescue fund.
Pate credited “ongoing investments we have seen in advanced manufacturing, technology particularly in the aeronautical industry, hospitality services and residential housing” for significantly enhancing the city’s assessments.
Pate also noted that despite complications from the pandemic’s effect on the economy, Manassas emerged fiscally unscathed.
“We have seen strong economic growth throughout the pandemic, and we expect to see this continue over the next several years,” Pate said.
In addition to the increase in school funding, the spending plan includes a 5% increase for shared services -- those services shared with Prince William County -- and a 2% increase in debt service.
Pate also included funding in the proposed budget for a one-time expense of $2 million for a replacement and upgrade of police radios.
The spending plan includes no change to the city’s car tax rate. The city’s $3.60 personal property tax rate remains flat in the proposed budget.
As for utilities, typical single-family homes can expect a $3.96 increase in their monthly utility bill due to a 4% increase in electric rates. Water and sewer rates, solid waste rates and stormwater management rates are expected to remain flat, Pate said.
Pate reported that utility funding is the city’s largest expenditure and that the cost is fully supported by utility revenue. Education is the city’s next highest expenditure followed by public safety, Pate said.
At the close of his presentation at the Feb. 27 city council meeting, Pate noted that he wouldn’t take questions from council members but looked forward to answering questions at upcoming work sessions.
“On behalf of city staff, we look forward to assisting council with adopting a budget that addresses the strategic priorities of the community and which maintains the ‘historic heart and modern beat’ of our community,” Pate said.
The city council must establish a “not to exceed” real estate tax rate by March 8 to advertise to the community.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
