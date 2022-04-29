Spring is a perfect time to plant trees and shrubs to beautify the landscape and improve the environment. In Northern Virginia, new native trees also keep sediment and harmful pollutants from flowing into the Chesapeake Bay.
Native trees are such a powerful tool to protect water quality in the Chesapeake Bay that in 2020 the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality included tree-planting goals in its “Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan” for the bay. The plan sets the goal of expanding the urban and community tree canopy in Virginia’s portion of the bay’s watershed by about 30,000 acres or 9 million new trees, said Jim McGlone, an urban forest conservationist with the Virginia Department of Forestry.
To track the goal, the VDOF broke the watershed into smaller work areas and assigned each a portion of the overall number of trees. The Potomac work area, which includes all of Northern Virginia, was assigned a goal of about 580,000 new trees by 2025. As of this year, however, only about 10,000 new trees have been recorded in the area, McGlone said.
That’s according to the “Community Tree Map,” a website the VDOF set up to track progress toward the DEQ goal. The agency encourages anyone who has planted trees on their properties or in their neighborhoods since 2020 to record the plantings and to continue to do so through 2025.
The VDOF Community Tree Map so far includes only one data point for Prince William County: A homeowner near Prince William Parkway and Davis Ford Road planted 55 trees on their property. The map shows four data points in Fauquier County, including a total of 13 trees planted. Warrenton has one data point with one tree recorded.
Reaching the goal of planting 580,000 new trees is especially challenging in the Northern Virginia area because it is already highly developed. The VDOF is heavily relying on individual property owners to both plant and record their new trees to expand the urban tree canopy, McGlone said.
“Prince William is probably doing a pretty good job of planting trees, but they're not reporting them. People need to do better about getting out and reporting,” he said.
One entity that's not reporting the planting of new trees is Prince William County. The county's Environmental Management Division has been planting native trees in the county for more than 20 years, said Julia Flanagan, the division’s arborist.
Flanagan said the county has reforested 67.5 acres with 35,674 native trees on county-owned properties and on common areas of homeowners’ associations since 2013. Of those, the county has planted 13.2 acres with 7,765 native trees just since 2020. The county has its own separate reporting responsibilities, so it doesn’t report its plantings on the VDOF Community Tree Map, Flanagan said.
How do trees help the bay?
“The reason the 30,000-acre goal was put in there is because of water quality benefits that we get from tree planting,” McGlone said, explaining that runoff from streams causes sediment to flow into the Chesapeake Bay and that sediment is the No. 1 source of pollution in the bay.
“Typically in a forest setting, you’re looking at about 10% runoff [into the Bay] on an annual basis, whereas [with] turf, you get more like 60% to 70% runoff,” McGlone said. “So, there is a significant increase in the amount of water that’s going into the stream from any rain event.”
Streams in the Chesapeake Bay watershed are “not big enough to handle that, so what’s happening to our urban streams is they are getting deeper; they're eroding down their beds; they are eroding their banks; and they're sending tens of tons of sediment downstream through the Potomac River into the Chesapeake Bay,” he added. “That sediment is the number one pollutant for the bay right now, followed by nitrogen and then phosphorus.”
Sediment settles over grass beds at the bottom of the waterway, which then smothers baby crabs, fish, oysters and other sedentary organisms. When nutrients come into the bay, they fuel algae blooms. When algae die and decompose, the process uses up all the oxygen in the water, and “we wind up with dead zones,” McGlone said.
This unhealthy cycle has been happening “for decades” in the Chesapeake, he said.
Planting native trees and shrubs lessens runoff and helps water quality in the Chesapeake Bay and all the streams that lead to it, including the Occoquan River.
McGlone said even a single new tree makes a difference, not just with water quality, but also as a climate-change mitigation strategy because trees pump water out of the ground and evaporate it, which cools the area.
Trees also absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it both in their biomass and in the ground as their roots interact with the soil ecosystem. Native trees support birds and pollinators, which are disappearing from our environment “at an alarming rate,” he said.
While concerns about Chesapeake Bay water quality are driving the state regulations, simply planting the right kind of tree can have an exponential effect to our natural world, because it “is a strategy that addresses a lot of different environmental issues,” McGlone said.
Learn more about how to choose and plant the perfect tree for your home or community at https://www.plantnovatrees.org/. Then enter your newly planted trees at https://arcg.is/WryDG.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
