Got a suggestion for what Prince William County should name its newest high school? Now is the time to submit your ideas.
The 13th high school naming committee will hold a community input session Thursday, March 26, to receive suggestions for the name of the 13th high school, which is currently under construction behind Jiffy Lube Live.
The community meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Patriot High School in Bristow.
The new high school is scheduled to open in fall 2021. It is being constructed to relieve existing and projected overcrowding at Battlefield, Patriot and Stonewall Jackson high schools.
Battlefield High School is currently 896 students overcapacity this school year, while Patriot High is overcrowded by 668 students, according to school division records. Stonewall Jackson High is overpopulated by 184 students.
Attendance boundaries for the new school were approved on June 19, 2019.
The committee will consider geographic or historical identifiers, as well as names of living or deceased people who have made local, state, or national service contributions, according to a school division press release.
“Selection preference shall be given to those individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of education, especially within Prince William County,” the release said.
Citizens who make a suggestion are encouraged to provide background information to aid in the selection process.
Please see School Board Policy 854 and Regulation 854-1 for details about the school division’s school-naming process.
Suggestions may also be sent to Planning@pwcs.edu, or to Prince William County Schools’ Office of Facilities Services - School Naming Committee, P.O. Box 389, Manassas, Va. 20108-0389.
The naming committee is made up of School Board members Adele E. Jackson (Brentsville), Jennifer T. Wall (Gainesville) and Chairman Dr. Babur B. Lateef (At Large) the release said.
All three represent areas impacted by the attendance area of the new 13th high school.
The recommendations of the school naming committee are scheduled to be presented to the full School Board for information on April 1. The school board will is scheduled to vote to name the school on April 15.
Questions, comments, or naming suggestions may be submitted to the Office of Facilities Services, at 703-791-7312, or Planning@pwcs.edu.
