Prince William County school division officials have been trying to unravel the mystery of how a flyer promoting data centers ended up in donated weekend meal bags distributed last month to 500 students at 10 Prince William County schools.
The school division is blaming QTS data centers, one of two data center companies involved in the Prince William Digital Gateway, a controversial plan to build 28 to 34 new data centers on 1,600 acres just north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park in the county’s former rural crescent.
But the situation appears more complicated. QTS says it was not involved with the food drive or the flyers and that the food drive and meal-bag-packing effort – dubbed the “Backpack Coalition” – was spearheaded by the “7x24 Exchange,” a nonprofit industry group whose members include data centers and data center employees.
Flyers raise questions
After discovering the pro-data center flyers in the donated weekend meal bags, a few concerned residents posted pictures on social media along with questions about why they were included with the donated food. The flyers bore the 7x24 Exchange logo as well as that of “SPARK,” Prince William County’s public education foundation.
Printed in both English and Spanish, the flyers were written for children and families and explained what data centers are, how they contribute to communities and what types of jobs support the data center industry. “The data center industry is looking to hire you or your student!” the flyers said.
The social media posts caught the attention of local elected officials critical of the PW Digital Gateway, including Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Prince William County School Board member Jennifer Wall (Gainesville).
Both Lawson and Wall expressed outrage about the flyers and called for an investigation.
“We need to get to the bottom of this. I praise PWCS for conducting an investigation into this and taking a deeper dive into figuring out exactly what happened,” Lawson said in a statement.
How SPARK got involved
According to emails obtained by the Prince William Times, a Prince William County schools career and technical education coordinator introduced a volunteer from 7x24 Exchange’s Washington, D.C. chapter to Dawn Davis, SPARK’s executive director back in January.
The introduction was made because 7X24 Exchange inquired about whether Prince William County schools would be interested in receiving donated weekend meal bags for students from its annual fundraising drive. Davis responded that SPARK would “certainly be interested” and passed the project along to a SPARK employee to assist with coordinating the effort.
“Companies from the data center industry, including data center owners/operators as well as contractors, vendors and suppliers” would be donating the food and providing financial support for the project, the 7x24 Exchange volunteer told SPARK in an email.
In the weeks that followed, SPARK and 7x24 Exchange hammered out the details of the food drive. During this time, the 7x24 Exchange volunteer planning the project took a job at QTS data centers and started using her professional QTS email address in her communications with SPARK rather than her personal email address, which she had used initially.
In a February email exchange obtained by the Prince William Times, the 7x24 Exchange volunteer asked the SPARK employee to provide the SPARK logo for use “on our posters, note cards and communications,” as well as digital communications. But the volunteer did not specifically ask to use the logo on any type of flyer.
After seeking confirmation that the SPARK logo would only be used for the “outreach initiative,” the SPARK employee provided the SPARK logo to the 7x24 Exchange volunteer, according to the emails.
Planning materials and pictures prepared by 7x24 Exchange obtained by the Prince William Times show that a flyer “explaining the important role data centers play in the lives of … residents” was planned to be packed in the donated weekend meal bags.
At an April 14 food packing event, about 50 7x24 Exchange volunteers spent about five hours sorting the food and packing it into individual weekend meal bags along with the pro-data center flyers.
A team from SPARK was present at the event including the SPARK employee who provided the SPARK logo to 7x24 Exchange. When the packing was done, the SPARK team transported boxes containing the donated weekend meal bags that were later shared with 10 Prince William County schools.
While Prince William County Schools acknowledges that SPARK participated in the food drive, it insists that no one from the school division nor SPARK “reviewed or approved” the flyer. The school division also denied any knowledge that a pro-data center flyer was going to be included with the food bags, Diana Gulotta, a school division spokeswoman, said in a statement.
In the same statement, Prince William County schools accused QTS data centers of being the source of the flyers.
“While coordinated in part by a QTS employee, QTS claims she was acting in an official capacity for 7x24 Exchange and not QTS. PWCS has asked 7x24 Exchange for a statement as to the source and an apology for the unauthorized use of the PWCS education foundation logo,” the Prince William County schools’ statement said.
QTS, meanwhile, issued a statement denying any involvement with the food drive or flyers.
“QTS Data Centers had no involvement with the Prince William County food bank event, and the County’s statement to the Prince William Times is not factual or accurate in any way,” Nick Desarno, a spokesman for QTS, said in the statement.
After the controversy heated up last week, Davis emailed the 7X24 Exchange volunteer at her QTS email address advising her that Prince William County schools have a separate approval process for flyers. She also noted that “members within (the school division’s) upper administration have raised concerns,” about the distribution of the flyers, according to emails obtained by the Prince William Times.
The 7X24 Exchange volunteer offered “apologies for not going through the proper channels to use the flyer for the packing event.” She also said she was “unaware” of a separate approval process for flyers, according to the emails.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
