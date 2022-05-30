The Nokesville School will have extra security on hand Tuesday in response to a threat to the school made via social media that has been investigated by police and determined not to pose any danger to students or staff, according to an email to parents from Principal Andy Jacks.
Jacks did not provide details about the threat but said it was investigated with the help of the Prince William County Police Department and the school resource officer. School officials "have no reason to believe our students and staff are in any danger," Jacks said in the email.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased security presence" at the school when students and teachers return from the long Memorial Day weekend on Tuesday, May 31, Jacks' email said.
Jacks further asked parents to avoid sharing misinformation across various channels, as it creates "undue concern." He also urged parents and students to use the school division's "See something, say something" tip line if they know any information that may cause a safety risk.
"Rest assured that parents will be alerted anytime safety concerns or precautionary measures are warranted," Jacks said.
The Nokesville School is one of three kindergarten through eighth grade schools in Prince William County and the only one that is a general attendance school and not part of a specialty program. It is located next to Brentsville High School at 12375 Aden Road in Nokesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.