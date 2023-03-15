The Prince William County Animal Advisory Committee is asking county officials to add $250,000 to next year’s county budget to add a veterinarian and two assistants, which would allow the new animal shelter to have a veterinarian on site seven days a week.
The advisory committee, a group of residents appointed by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to advise on matters of domestic animal welfare, is requesting the additional money to hire a veterinarian, a vet tech and veterinary assistant.
Under the current budget, he recently completed shelter, which opened in September 2022, is able to have only a part-time veterinarian two days a week, which forces many animals to go off-site for care. Though the new shelter has a special medical-grade room to provide medical care, it lacks the necessary staff, according to Patti Bright, the head of the Animal Advisory Committee.
“We’ve made great investments, including a brand-new surgical suite,” said Bright at a public budget hearing on Feb. 28. “But right now, the surgical suite is idle.”
The shelter has indicated a need for a veterinarian to focus on surgeries, including spaying and neutering animals. Many animals have to be spayed and neutered at other facilities, increasing both the cost of their stay at the shelter and the time they spend there.
In Prince William County, the animal shelter is run by the police department's animal control bureau. 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, the police spokesman, said that while hiring more staff would not fully eliminate the need for partnerships with local veterinary clinics, it would increase the quality and consistency of care for the animals in the shelter.
“An on-site veterinary staff could provide limited services, including basic surgery, more frequently,” Perok wrote in an email. “With these services being performed on-site, and with more availability, the length of stay for animals in the shelter would likely be significantly reduced, which is better for the animals, and also reduces the costs of care.”
During a recent meeting of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Bright suggested raising the pet adoption fee from $45 to $200 to help offset the costs of spaying and neutering animals and to fund the new vet positions. According to Animal Advisory Committee Secretary Noelle Shott, 80% of their animals must be spayed and neutered before being adopted.
Perok said that increasing the adoption fees would help the shelter provide more services to adopters, including testing animals for diseases such as heartworm.
Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said the board is considering the Animal Advisory Committee's request and expects to talk about it more during upcoming public budget hearings on March 21 and April 11.
“We always take into account requests that people bring up during the budget public hearing, and I’m sure their request will be a point of conversation on the board,” Wheeler wrote in an email.
The county’s new animal shelter was built next to the former animal shelter. It features a barn for larger animals, several play yards for dogs and “cat condos” as well as housing areas for smaller animals. The shelter was also built with animal care and surgeries in mind, and the surgical suite was a point of pride for the shelter when it was initially constructed.
The shelter was a replacement for the county’s original one, which opened in 1975 and was slated for replacement in 2017 when many of its facilities became obsolete. Construction of the replacement shelter was delayed for several years, pushed back because of budget cuts.
Shott says that the AAC plans to attend the public budget hearing on March 21 to continue advocating for the funding.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
