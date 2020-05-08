Prince William County is home to the two ZIP codes with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. In fact, four ZIP codes in the county rank among Virginia’s top 10 when it comes to cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
At the same time, three Prince William County ZIP codes, those encompassing Occoquan, Catharpin and the Broad Run area, have yet to report their first case of COVID-19.
On Friday, May 8, the Virginia Department of Health released COVID-19 cases by ZIP code for the first time. The data reflects what is already known: that the state’s most populous counties, such as Fairfax and Prince William, which rank No. 1 and 2 in population in the state, respectively, also have ZIP codes with the highest number of cases.
But the numbers also show more COVID-19 cases where residential areas are more dense, such as along the U.S. 1 corridor in both eastern Prince William and Fairfax counties.
Prince William County accounted for four ZIP codes in the state’s top 10 and an additional two in the top 20.
Among the top 10
22191, located along the U.S. 1 corridor, stretching from Fairfax County to about Rippon Landing, ranked first the in state with 554 cases. The ZIP code also reports the highest number of tests administered in the county at 1,897.
22193, which includes much of Dale City, stretching from just west of the Potomac Mills mall to just west of Spriggs Road, ranked second in the state with 491 cases. The area includes the Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard intersection and many of the neighborhoods surrounding it. The number of tests taken by residents in the ZIP code was 1,762 as of Friday, May 8.
20110, which includes the City of Manassas, ranked fifth in the state with 405 COVID-19 cases. Tests taken in the ZIP code numbered 1,050.
20109, which includes the Va. 234 Business corridor, including areas around Manassas Mall, Sudley and part of Westgate, ranked seventh in the state with 387 cases and 938 tests.
Among the top 20:
20111, which includes Manassas Park and Yorktown, ranked 15thin the state with 294 cases and 758 tests.
22192, which includes Lake Ridge and the entire Old Bridge Road corridor, ranked 20th, with 243 cases and 1,273 tests.
On its website, the VDH explained some caveats to the ZIP code data, including that the state does not have ZIP data on all the state’s cases. Because that data is not complete, the total number of cases and tests by ZIP code may not match the county’s total.
Also, because the data is provided at such a local level, VDH does not release the number of cases for ZIP codes that have between one and four cases. Those ZIP codes are listed on the state’s website as “suppressed.”
Case numbers for each ZIP code can be looked up here:
