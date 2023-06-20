Voters across Virginia will head to the polls today, Tuesday, June 20, to cast their votes in primaries for local races and in contests for the 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly.
In Prince William County, voters can cast votes in two countywide races for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Also, most local voters can also choose between Republican or Democratic candidates running for local seats in the state Senate or the House of Delegates.
Voters will have to decide whether they want to vote in the Democratic or Republican race for chair. In Virginia, voters do not register by party and can vote in either a Republican or Democratic primary, but they cannot vote in both.
The pace of data center development in Prince William County – and how county officials shou…
There are also two Democratic primaries in the eastern Prince William County Neabsco and Potomac Districts.
In the Neabsco District, incumbent Supervisor Victor Angry is fending off a challenge from Nate Murphy, a Hylton High School football coach and social studies teacher.
With no Republicans running this year for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in …
In the Potomac District, incumbent Supervisor Andrea Bailey, of Dumfries, is fending off a challenge from fellow Democrat Kim Short, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who lives in Triangle.
Prince William County’s schools, public health services, mental health resources, growing da…
Two of the most closely watched state Senate primaries are happening in Prince William County, with Sen. Jeremy McPike fending off a challenge from Del. Elizabeth Guzman in the 29th District, and former delegates Hala Ayala and Jennifer Carroll Foy competing in the 33rd District.
The 29th District stretches from Stafford County to Nokesville, and includes Dumfries, Montclair, much of Woodbridge and Dale City as well as the Independent Hill, the mid-county area and part of Brentsville.
One of 2023’s most watched state primary contests pits a progressive Latina against a well-l…
McPike, 47, was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in 2015 after incumbent Charles Colgan decided not to seek reelection. McPike defeated Republican nominee Harry Parish by seven points. McPike was reelected in 2019 without opposition.
In his pitch to voters, McPike has underscored effectiveness and experience as his greatest strengths.
“This really is about the future of investments in Prince William County and having a leader that has a proven track record and experience in getting things done for our working families and in the state Senate,” said McPike.
McPike was born and raised in Prince William County. He worked in construction to pay his way through college, earning his bachelor’s degree in political science from George Mason University. He went on to receive a master’s degree in public administration also from GMU.
Guzman, 50, immigrated from Peru in the 1990s with only $300. As a single mother, she worked three minimum-wage jobs. During this time she also earned her associate’s degree from Northern Virginia Community College.
From there, Guzman earned a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees from American University and the University of Southern California.
Guzman was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2017 from the former 31st District, which included parts of Prince William and Fauquier Counties.
Restoring collective bargaining rights for teachers and other public employees was one of Guzman’s key legislative accomplishments. As a result, she was named “Legislator of the Year” in 2020 by the Virginia Education Association.
Also in the 29th District, Nikki Baldwin and Maria Martin are vying for the Republican nomination to face off against (either McPike or Guzman) in November.
U.S. Navy veteran and singer-songwriter Nikki Baldwin and Maria Martin, an artist and author…
Baldwin, of Woodbridge, is a first-time candidate but not new to politics. Her husband, Benjamin Baldwin, a U.S. Marine veteran and financial advisor, unsuccessfully challenged Guzman in 2021, losing by about 4 percentage points.
A Florida native, Baldwin was raised in foster care and felt called to run for office herself to “protect children.” Baldwin supports “parents’ rights,” including school choice and wants to work in Richmond to protect children from gender transitions.
Martin, 61, was born in Bolivia, immigrated to the United States and settled with her family in Prince William County in 1994. This is Martin’s third time running for state office. Martin challenged Del. Luke Torian in District 52 in both 2019 and 2021 and lost both times by more than 40 percentage points.
Yet Martin is undeterred. “I see America through the eyes of an immigrant,” Martin said. “I really value the freedom of speech, of region, of the press and the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
In the 33rd District, Ayala and Carroll Foy, two candidates who hold similar views on policy issues, are facing off to regain a seat in the Virginia General Assembly.
Both are former state delegates who left their seats to run for statewide office. Carroll Foy made an unsuccessful bid to become the Democratic nominee for Virginia governor in 2021, while Ayala ran for lieutenant governor but came up short, losing to Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears.
The 30th District straddles U.S. 1 in northeastern Prince William County and includes parts of Woodbridge, Lake Ridge and Occoquan and stretches into Fairfax County.
In one of Northern Virginia’s most closely watched primaries, two well-known Woodbridge poli…
In the 30th District, which includes parts of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, two Republican candidates are vying for their party's nod to run against Del. Danica Roem (D) in November.
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Ruffolo, 56, is facing former police detective Bill Woolf, 43.
Former police detective Bill Woolf and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Ruffolo are vying f…
Woolf worked for the Fairfax County police department for 15 years as an officer and a detective. Woolf also worked at the U.S. Department of Justice as the acting director of the office for victims of crime. He is currently a principal at a consulting firm that supports nonprofit organizations working to end human trafficking and child exploitation.
Ruffolo retired after spending 29 years in the U.S. Army and works as both a business consultant and also taught students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade at All Saints Catholic School in Manassas for the last year.
Two Republican candidates are vying for their party's nomination in the 21st District state House of Delegates race: former Gainesville Supervisor John Stirrup and Marine vet Josh Quill.
Former Gainesville supervisor and lobbyist John Stirrup is squaring off against Josh Quill, …
And in the 19th District, three Democratic newcomers are vying for their party's nod to run for the newly drawn district in November: Rozia Henson, Makya Little and Natalie Shorter.
In the Virginia House of Delegates’ newly drawn 19th District, three progressive Democrats a…
Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.