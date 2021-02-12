Prince William County is under a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday for an unpleasant and possibly dangerous mix of freezing rain and sleet.
The National Weather Service in Sterling is predicting ice accumulation of between one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch in the District of Columbia, portions of central and southern Maryland and central, northern and northwest Virginia.
In Prince William County, the precipitation is forecast to begin between 7 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.
People should prepare for difficult travel conditions because even a small amount of ice on untreated surfaces can make travel treacherous, the weather service says.
Residents in affected areas should also prepare for possible power outages, the weather service says.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
