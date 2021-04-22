You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prince William under a freeze warning Friday morning, temps expected to dip to 30 degrees

  • Updated
  • 0
Freeze warning in effect for Friday, April 23, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for areas stretching from north of Baltimore to just north of Charlottesville. The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday, April 23.

 courtesy

The calendar says late April, but tonight it’s going to feel more like February in Northern Virginia, including Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.

All three jurisdictions are part of a swath of Virginia and Maryland under a freeze warning in effect between 2 and 9 a.m. on Friday, April 23, according to the National Weather Service.

Sub-freezing temperatures of around 30 degrees are expected in Northern and Central Virginia as well as portions of Northern Maryland and Eastern West Virginia, the weather service says.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and can possibly damage unprotected, outdoor plumbing.

Residents are urged to take precautions an prepare for the cold weather by protecting tender plants and by draining and wrapping outdoor water pipes or allowing them to drip slowly. 

Those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing, the warning states.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters