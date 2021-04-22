Prince William under a freeze warning Friday morning, temps expected to dip to 30 degrees

The calendar says late April, but tonight it’s going to feel more like February in Northern Virginia, including Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
All three jurisdictions are part of a swath of Virginia and Maryland under a freeze warning in effect between 2 and 9 a.m. on Friday, April 23, according to the National Weather Service.
Sub-freezing temperatures of around 30 degrees are expected in Northern and Central Virginia as well as portions of Northern Maryland and Eastern West Virginia, the weather service says.
Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and can possibly damage unprotected, outdoor plumbing.
Residents are urged to take precautions an prepare for the cold weather by protecting tender plants and by draining and wrapping outdoor water pipes or allowing them to drip slowly.
Those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing, the warning states.
