Faced with mounting criticism from local elected officials and community members over its vaccine rollout, Prince William’s state-run local health district has revealed that 27% of its staffing positions are currently vacant – the highest of any state-run local health district in Northern Virginia, according to state health officials.
Of the Prince William Health District’s 102 positions, 28 are vacant, including nine public health nurse positions, spokeswoman Kathy Stewart said in a Feb. 23 email.
Prince William, Loudoun and Alexandria are the only Northern Virginia locales that have state-run health districts. But Loudoun’s vacancy rate is 5% and Alexandria’s is 16%, according to Virginia Department of Health spokeswoman Lorrie Andrew-Spear.
Fairfax and Arlington have their own county-run health departments that are not run by the state.
District Director Dr. Alison Ansher said on Thursday, March 4, that the district’s low staff salaries and competition with other public health departments in the region are factors that may be contributing to the district’s high vacancy rate. But the district did not respond to questions about how Prince William Health District’s salaries compare to those of other Northern Virginia state-run health districts, which have fewer vacancies.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors attempted to address the issue when the pandemic first began in March 2020 by providing $300,000 in salary supplements to help fill and retain the district’s public health nurse positions.
Those funds have helped fill several of the district’s vacant public health nurse positions, according to District Nurse Manager Linda Wood. But of the district’s 19 public health nurse positions, nearly half remain unfilled.
Loudoun’s local contribution nearly double Prince William’s
State-run health districts in Virginia receive 55% of their funding from the state and 45% in local matching funds from the counties and cities they serve. But localities can elect to contribute local funds above the state requirement.
Some, like Loudoun and Alexandria, have contributed far more to their local health district’s than Prince William. Both Loudoun and Alexandria’s local funding exceeded $7 million in 2021. Prince William County, which serves a larger population than both Loudoun and Alexandria, provided only $3.6 million to the health district in 2021.
The Prince William Health District’s local funding has declined sharply over the last decade, even as the county has added nearly 100,000 new residents. The county's local funding of the health district peaked in 2008 at $5.3 million before being cut in the years following the Great Recession, county documents show.
The district’s funding steadily declined beginning in 2009 to a low of $3.2 million per year in 2016. That is where it remained until 2021 when the board approved new spending for public health nurse salaries, the first significant local budget increase for the district since the recession.
Contractors filling some positions
Wood, the health district’s nurse manager, said the district is relying on some contracted positions and volunteer positions to fill the gaps in the district’s unfilled positions. The health district has hired two part-time nurse contractors and relies on volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps to help administer the vaccine.
Ansher said, however, that contractors “are less familiar with public health [and] make it difficult to maintain essential services while also responding to COVID-19.”
Wood added that she believes the district “would not have been able to respond to the [COVID-19 pandemic]” even if the district were fully staffed. But the health district did not respond to questions about whether the district would have been in a better position to respond to the crisis if the district had been fully staffed.
The Prince William Health District has also hired more than 100 contractors, most of whom work virtually, to assist in COVID-19 contact tracing and investigations, according to Sean Morris, the district’s COVID-19 epidemiologist. But Morris said those positions are not related to filling existing vacancies in the health district.
Health district officials have consistently refused to directly answer questions about why the district has so many vacancies, or about what impact those vacancies have had on their ability to effectively perform COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
In response to a Freedom of Information Act request in January, the district requested the Prince William Times pay the district $1,770 for the 46 hours of work they said would be required to provide information related to the number of vacancies, as well as general information about the district’s annual budget.
The district dropped the cash request when questions were limited to the number of vacancies.
Criticism over pandemic response
The health district has come under increased scrutiny from local elected officials and community members for its lagging vaccination rates, which are among the lowest in Northern Virginia. The district also fell behind on COVID-19 testing early in the pandemic, prompting criticism elected officials and community members.
Prince William was chosen to receive 2,400 extra vaccine doses last week, administered by Walmart, because of the county’s low vaccination rate, according to Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing Virginia’s vaccination efforts.
For the last two months, members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors have repeatedly questioned Prince William Health District officials about how many vaccine doses have been received and administered by the health district and why the district has lagged behind other localities.
Officials have said Prince William may have a lower rate of vaccination be because doses were initially distributed to hospitals and medical centers, and other Northern Virginia localities have larger health systems and therefore received more vaccine.
More recently, the health district’s vaccine distribution efforts were hobbled by challenges with finding and keeping vaccination sites. The Prince William Health District began administering vaccine at Beacon Hall on George Mason University’s Manassas campus and at Potomac Middle School in Woodbridge, but then had to switch gears when the GMU site was deemed too small and Potomac Middle School students returned to school.
In the last two weeks, the health district opened a vaccine clinic at the Manassas Mall as well as the old Gander Mountain site near the Potomac Mills. The latter was held up for several weeks by negotiations. Because of a lack of staffing, the health district cannot keep all three sites open at the same time, according to Sean Johnson, a contractor who was hired to help the health district during the vaccine rollout.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said on Wednesday, March 3, the day after a presentation was given by the health district to the board, that the lack of information provided about vaccinations in the county had become a sore point for board members.
“Most of the time, the board of county supervisors are the absolute last people to know what's going on,” Candland said. “You can hear that in the frustration from many of us yesterday during the meeting.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.