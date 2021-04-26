You have permission to edit this article.
Prince William to resume using Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated
COVID-19 vaccine generic bottles of vaccine

The Prince William Health District will resume using the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the health district announced Monday.

The news follows the move last Friday, April 23, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration to lift their recommended pause on the J&J vaccine to investigate its possible link to a certain kind of dangerous blood clotting. Of nearly 8 million people who have received the J&J vaccine, six have suffered from such clotting.

After studying the issue, a CDC advisory committee ruled the vaccine Friday, April 23, the J&J vaccine should be cleared for use by all adults.

In an April 23 statement, Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing the vaccination effort in Virginia, said the investigation is a sign that safeguards are working.

“The extra scrutiny should instill confidence in the system that is in place to guarantee COVID-19 vaccine safety,” Avula said. “As with any vaccine, we encourage individuals to educate themselves on any potential side effects and to weigh that against the possibility of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.” 

The Prince William Health District has so far used the J&J only in limited instances. All were mass vaccination events for which it was widely advertised that the J&J vaccine would be administered.

Such events have occurred at the old Gander Mountain vaccine clinic, the mobile clinic at the Dale City commuter lot and at the Manassas Park Community Center

The Prince William Health District has been administering the Moderna vaccine at its Manassas Mall Clinic, while the Pfizer vaccine is available at the state community vaccination center at the old Gander Mountain vaccine clinic.

In an April 26 news release, the Prince William Health District noted the J&J vaccine is once again being recommended based on the FDA and CDC findings that it is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 and that the vaccine's benefits outweigh known and potential risks in people 18 and older. 

“A review of the data showed a low chance of blood clots and low platelets (thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome) in the almost 8 million people who received the vaccine. The FDA and CDC will continue to investigate this risk,” the health district said in a news release.

The J&J vaccine has been shown to be 93% effective in preventing severe outcomes and death for any symptomatic COVID-19 case. It is also effective against variants, and the single dose makes it easier for people to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the release said.

Although the risk is low, those who receive the J&J vaccine should immediately seek medical care if they experience any of the following symptoms within three weeks of receiving the vaccine: severe headache, backache, blurred vision, fainting, seizures, severe pain in abdomen, stomach, or the chest; leg swelling, shortness of breath, new bruising or bleeding.

Vaccines are now being offered to anyone 16 and older. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.  

All Virginians are encouraged to schedule an appointment to receive one of the three available free COVID-19 vaccines by visiting www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682.

