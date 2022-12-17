Faced with both hiring and retention challenges, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted this week to boost police officers’ starting salaries to $62,000 and raise annual pay across the department by 17% -- the largest one-time increase in at least a decade if not longer.
The supervisors also approved hiring bonuses ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 for the county’s hardest-to-fill positions, with the $10,000 bonuses slated for police officers, “technician I” firefighters and nurse practitioners.
The raises, which take effect on Jan. 1, were the result of a “directive” the supervisors gave to Acting County Executive Elijah Johnson in October in response to pleas from local police officers and some of their spouses who spoke during recent meetings to call attention to the department’s lagging pay. Among other things, they said rising vacancies have led to mandatory overtime and other challenges.
Police Chief Peter Newsham told the Prince William County School Board last month he did not have enough police officers to provide each county middle and high school with its own school resource officer, as the supervisors intended when they beefed up SRO staffing in 2018. As a result, while all Prince William high schools have their own SRO, most Prince William middle schools share theirs with other schools.
Prince William County’s inability to remain competitive in police pay with surrounding jurisdictions is blamed for the staffing crunch. Prince William is currently third from the bottom in pay compared to 20 Northern Virginia police departments, Newsham told the county board during its Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting.
Younger officers, especially, are leaving Prince William County for better paying departments. As of Dec. 13, 85 of the department’s 701 sworn positions were vacant, Newsham said.
“The impact on those who stayed during very difficult times -- it’s personal to them,” Newsham told the board. “They feel they are not being appreciated.”
It was against that backdrop that the supervisors voted unanimously 7-0 during their Dec. 13 meeting to raise the police department’s starting pay to from $52,749 to $62,000. At the same time, the board adopted 17% pay increases across the pay scale, resulting in annual salaries climbing to a high of $241,472 for the department’s deputy chief.
Police majors, the department’s second-highest rank, can make over $200,000 a year starting at 22 years of experience under the new scale.
Newsham’s salary is not included in the pay scale. He was hired in November 2020 at an annual salary of $215,000.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, was absent from the vote. Candland, who resigned effective Friday, Dec. 16, attended the first part of the meeting but left before the vote on the police pay.
The supervisors were presented with five different incremental options for boosting police pay, with increases ranging from 5% to 17%. The county staff report labeled the first three options as 5%, 7% and 10% increases. The last two options were not presented with a corresponding percentage increase but rather were labeled “[police officer] minimum to $60,000” and “[police officer] minimum to $62,000.”
The supervisors thus did not publicly mention that those options reflected 13.7% and 17% across-the-pay-scale raises, respectively.
1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman, confirmed Friday that the plan with a $62,000 starting salary reflects 17% increases across the pay scale. The boost is the largest one-time pay raise in at least 14 years, Perok said.
Katie Zaimis, president of the Prince William County Police Association, said Friday the “much needed” pay raises were already having a positive impact.
“This has been an immediate morale boost, and I really think this will help with recruiting and retention,” Zaimis said. She added that she knows of a few officers who were in the process of applying with other police departments but have since pulled their applications to stay in Prince William in the wake of the supervisors’ vote.
Zaimis said the police departments across Northern Virginia have been raising their starting salaries since the Virginia State Police raised its starting pay in Northern Virginia to about $65,000.
The state budget adopted last June included a significant boost for the state police that allowed the department to raise its entry salary for sworn officers from $47,843 to $51,500 in most of the state and to about $65,000 in Northern Virginia because of the higher cost of living, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch report.
The State Police “were behind everybody [in pay] for so long, and since they went to $65,000, it’s been an arms race,” Zaimis said. “All the local jurisdictions started losing people to the state police.”
During the Dec. 13 meeting, Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said she believed the county should go to the $62,000 starting salary given rising salaries in surrounding jurisdictions. Starting pay for officers ranges from $54,698 in Alexandria to $63,353 in Arlington, according to a county staff report.
Starting salaries in smaller Northern Virginia jurisdictions are even higher, with Dumfries, Manassas Park, Herndon, Leesburg, Falls Church and Fairfax City all paying more than $63,000 to starting officers, according to research performed earlier this year by Manassas Park.
Several Northern Virginia jurisdictions are also paying hiring bonuses. Washington, D.C.’s hiring bonus is $20,000 for new police officers while Fairfax County is paying $15,000. Alexandria has a $5,000 bonus and Arlington, a $3,000 bonus, according to the departments’ websites.
Other supervisors agreed with Wheeler’s suggestion, but some expressed concerns that the county’s firefighters would not receive a similar pay boost effective on Jan. 1.
The police raises are projected to cost $12.9 million annually and about $6.5 million for six months. The supervisors decided to make the raises effective Jan. 1, which is six months before their fiscal year 2024 spending plan will take effect on July 1, 2023. The supervisors have not yet had public discussions about their new budget, but that process will likely begin in January.
The board decided to cover the extra $6.5 million cost of the police raises from Jan. 1 through June 30 with the county’s portion of an estimated $15.7 million budget surplus for fiscal year 2023. Under the revenue sharing agreement the county has with its public schools, $9 million of the $15.7 million will go to the school division.
To help pay for the hiring bonuses, which also begin Jan. 1, the board will use about $250,000 in contingency funds, at Johnson’s suggestion.
Johnson said the county doesn’t “have the capacity” to afford to give any other immediate raises. The plan the supervisors approved does, however, use existing funds to pay jail officers overtime for hours worked past 160 a month. Prior to the vote, the county could pay jail officers’ overtime only for hours exceeding 171 a month, which is the threshold set by the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a county staff report.
Both Wheeler and Johnson said staff salary increases – including for other public safety officers – would be a focus of the supervisors’ upcoming talks about the fiscal year 2024 budget.
“We want to be a board that supports all our public service agencies,” said Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville.
The hiring bonuses will be paid to new employees in two payments: one with their first paychecks and the second at the end of their probationary period, Johnson said.
Positions eligible for the $10,000 hiring bonus include police officers, “technician I” firefighters and nurse practitioners.
Positions eligible for the $5,000 hiring bonuses include nurses, jail officers, sheriff’s deputies, engineers (professional engineers or p.e.’s), therapists and juvenile detention specialists.
Positions eligible for the $3,000 bonus include CDL drivers, heavy equipment operators, and engineers (not p.e.’s).
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
