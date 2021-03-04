The Prince William Health District will administer its first 1,000 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this coming Monday, March 8, at its mass vaccination site at the former Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills.
The new site, announced by Prince William County officials earlier this week, is currently being used by Walmart to administer 2,400 COVID-19 vaccinations at a rate of about 600 a day. That effort began on Wednesday and will continue through Saturday.
Walmart is delivering the extra doses in Prince William County as well as Harrisonburg, Norfolk and in the Crater Health District, located around the Petersburg area, because all have been identified by the Virginia Department of Health to be areas with “low” rates of COVID-19 vaccination so far, according to Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing the state’s vaccination efforts.
The 1,000 Johnson & Johnson shots are part of the first 69,000 doses allocated to Virginia by the federal government.
The new vaccination site at the former Gander Mountain store is large enough for 22 vaccination stations, which is more than any other site currently operated by the Prince William Health District.
The expansion will allow the health district to administer more than 1,000 doses a day, which is also a new record for the health district. The health district's maximum has so far been about 520 doses administered in one day at a single clinic, Johnson said.
Both the 2,400 doses delivered by Walmart and the first wave of Johnson & Johnson doses are being administered by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted. The county will be contacting those on the state’s waiting list in the 1a and 1b priority groups, the only two groups currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia.
Prince William switches to ‘PrepMod’ appointment system
The Prince William Health District will be using the state’s “PrepMod” online appointment system for the first time to schedule the Johnson & Johnson doses, according to Sean Johnson, a contractor who is working as a spokesman for the Prince William Health District.
The local health district has so far not been using PrepMod because technical challenges, including that its appointment links could be shared with people not yet eligible for appointments, Johnson said.
PrepMod is working on fixes for those problems, and the Prince William Health District expects it will make scheduling more efficient. Currently, individuals have to call the health district’s call center to make an appointment. With PrepMod, appointments can be made online during any time of day, Johnson said.
“It will be more efficient. It will be more user-friendly,” Johnson said. “A person can make an appointment at 8 or 10 p.m. if they’d like to.”
Avula said state officials are concerned about a perception that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective than the other two vaccines, or has been tested less vigorously. In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Avula stressed that neither are true.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been tested in eight different countries, he said, and its efficacy rate is 72% in the United States and 66% elsewhere. Avula pointed out that trials with Johnson & Johnson vaccine were performed in places where COVID-19 variants were prevalent and during a time when the virus was surging.
“The numbers are exceedingly good for J & J on preventing hospitalizations … It is extremely effective against most dangerous outcomes.” he said.
The VDH is also hoping to avoid any perception that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being directed toward any specific group and therefore has asked that local health districts distribute the vaccine in mass clinics, Avula said.
Johnson said those contacted for the Monday, March 8, clinic at the Gander Mountain site will be told they will be receiving the J & J vaccine. Those who do not want to receive the J & J vaccine will remain in line and will be contacted when the next Moderna or Pfizer shots come available, Avula said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.