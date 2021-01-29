Two more COVID-19 vaccination clinics will open in Prince William County next week thanks to a recent addition in the number doses expected by the local health district.
Potomac Middle School, 3130 Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries, will open as a vaccination site from Monday, Feb. 1, through Saturday, Feb. 6.
Also, Prince William County school division’s Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road in Manassas, will open as an additional site on Tuesday, Feb. 2 through Friday, Feb. 5, according to Kathy Stewart, spokeswoman for the Prince William Health District.
The two new sites are in addition to the vaccine clinic at Beacon Hall on the Manassas Campus of George Mason University.
An earlier version of this story reported that the health district was receiving an "extra 5,000 doses" next week. The health district then clarified that those extra doses are for second shots -- not first shots. Still, the health district is expecting more doses this coming weeks based on the Virginia Department of Health's new system for allocating vaccine based on population.
The Prince William Health District is expecting a weekly allocation of about 6,000 doses a week for the foreseeable future, based on Virginia's ongoing allotment of about 100,000 to 110,000 doses per week. The states were recently told they could get an additional 16% in the coming weeks, but it's not clear yet what that will mean for the Prince William Health District.
Locally, the doses are spit between the health district, local hospitals, the MAP clinic and a few other partners, Stewart said.
Stewart said appointments are being made now for the new sites from the Prince William Health District’s waiting list, which contained at least 25,000 names as of last week. Stewart said she did not know how many names were on the list as of Friday, Jan. 29, but that the list has been fluctuating.
The news of the new sites comes on the same day that 530 vaccinations were being offered on a first-come-first-served basis at the Manassas Park Community Center. Those vaccines are being administered by the George Mason and Partners clinic to anyone who falls within the state’s 1a and 1b groups.
“We are surprised and grateful that we got extra doses of the vaccine,” Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, said in a news release. “Our goal is to administer these vaccines as quickly as possible, to get as many Prince William area residents vaccinated and off the wait list as we possibly can.”
If the health district continues to receive additional doses above their weekly allocation, then the new sites will continue to be available.
As the vaccine is rolled out, the health district is urging residents to remain vigilant in their efforts to stop the spread of the virus. The pandemic is expected to worsen over the coming weeks, and concerns are mounting over more contagious variants coming from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa.
“All are reminded that this is not the time to get complacent. We need to continue to be vigilant. Remember the best defense is wear your mask, wash your hands, social-distance 6 feet or more, limit social gathering sizes to 10 people or fewer and avoid large crowds,” the release said.
For more information about the Prince William Health District, visit vdh.virgina.gov/prince-william.
This story has been updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.