The Prince William Times took home 24 awards for its reporting, writing, photography and ad design during 2022 at the Virginia Press Association’s annual conference Saturday, May 6 outside Richmond. The paper competed against the largest weekly newspapers in the state.
The Prince William Times won 18 awards for editorial work, including a “best in show” in the writing category won by reporter Cher Muzyk. The award recognizes the best writing submitted in the competition from all four categories of non-daily newspapers.
Writing
Muzyk won three first-place awards for her writing and reporting in the categories of in-depth or investigative reporting, health and environmental reporting and feature writing portfolio.
Muzyk also won a third-place award in public safety writing.
Muzyk’s coverage of the use of Virginia’s “red flag law,” which allows a judge to temporarily remove firearms from someone considered a threat to themselves or others, won first place in the investigative category.
In the health and environment category, Muzyk took first place for her stories on Prince William County being added to the spotted laternfly quarantine zone as well as the region’s slow progress on its tree-planting goals and two rare trumpeter swans’ visit to Leopold Preserve.
Muzyk also won a first-place award in the feature writing portfolio category for her stories about two school crossing guards, Linda Davidson and Brenda McFarland, who have been at their posts for 45 and 50 years, respectively. Muzyk was also recognized for a story about Bill Crisp, who educates people about local snakes, and an organized “group scream” in Manassas.
Muzyk also won a third-place award in the public safety writing category for her coverage of the trial of a man charged with fatally shooting a DoorDash delivery man during an armed robber on Christmas night in 2019.
Freelance reporters, editors and photographers Chris Stern, Laura Stanton, Roger Snyder and Lynn Medford won a first-place award for their work in “Tracking the spread of data centers in Prince William County,” an interactive map with photos that details the 74 data centers existing and under development in Prince William County (not including the 28 to 34 additional data centers planned for the Prince William Digital Gateway).
Managing editor Jill Palermo won first and second place awards for breaking news for her coverage of the Interstate 95 shutdown amid an unexpectedly strong snowstorm in January 2022 as well as reporting about a shooting that occurred during Sunday morning flag football games that left two people injured.
Former reporter Daniel Berti won a second-place award in the investigative category for his story, “Kept at Bay,” which revealed that Prince William County has not had a “Chesapeake Bay Preservation Area Review Board” to scrutinize construction next to protected waterways in more than a decade.
Freelance reporter Peter Cary won a second-place award for a package of stories detailing data center development in Prince William County, including the backstory of how the PW Digital Gateway came to fruition as well as stories about how much revenue the PW Digital Gateway may generate and why data center tax revenue is hard to predict.
Former sports reporter Jason Rufner won a second-place award for his sports writing portfolio, which included stories about the Brentsville High School girls’ basketball team, Colgan High School Athletic Director Nathan Staples and a high school hockey team comprised of players from both Gainesville and Patriot high schools.
Two freelance reporters also won awards for their work in 2022: Sondra Anzalone and Aileen Streng.
Anzalone won a third-place award in the business and financial writing category for her stories about the new Amazon Fresh grocery store; the Craftworx Taphouse brewery in Gainesville; and the new Bolay restaurant slated for the Virginia Gateway shopping center in Gainesville.
Streng won a third-place award for her feature writing portfolio, which included stories about a “Lasagna Love,” a network of home cooks who give away free lasagnas; Lake Ridge resident Paul Schmitz and his over-the-top Halloween decorations; and a new historical marker honoring the late John Wilmer Porter in Dumfries.
Photography
Freelance photographers Mike Beaty, John Calhoun and Doug Stroud took home seven awards.
Beaty won a first-place award for his photo of two young boys riding the scrambler at the Prince William County fair, while Calhoun won a first-place award for his photo of two Prince William County firefighters dousing a car fire.
Stroud won a first-place award for his photo of a bull rider at the Prince William County Fair.
Beaty and Stroud also won a second-place award for a gallery of photos from the Prince William County Fair.
Advertising
Prince William Times graphic artist Laurene Craig won two first-place awards, two second-place awards and two third-place awards for advertising designs with help from advertising manager Anthony Haugan and advertising representative Nancy Keyser.
Ads winning the various awards featured businesses such as Crossroads Tabletop Tavern in Manassas, Rankins Furniture in Warrenton and Curves Hair Studio in Manassas.
(1) comment
Congrats on the well-deserved recognition of your reporting!
