Photo_FT VPA_group.jpg

Fauquier Times and Prince William Times Publisher Catherine Nelson, fourth from left, with her team: from left, Laurene Craig, Nancy Keyser, Anthony Haugan, Cher Muzyk, Jill Palermo and Vincent Sales. 

 Courtesy
Cher Muzyk best in show award

Reporter Cher Muzyk took home a Virginia Press Association “best in show” award for her writing and reporting. 
Prince William County Fair_boys on scrambler.jpg

Boys enjoy the scrambler ride.
Haymarket house fire burning car

Two firefighters attack a burning car parked next to a home in the 5000 block of Burnside Farm Place in Haymarket that caught fire early Saturday morning, displacing two adults and one child.
Prince William County Fair Rodeo: bucked

A competitor falls from a bucking bronco during the rodeo at the Prince William County Fair.
Download PDF crossroads table top tavern
Download PDF Curves hair studio
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

JRF52
JRF52

Congrats on the well-deserved recognition of your reporting!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.