Citing safety is their No. 1 concern, the Prince William Education Association is calling on the school division to maintain virtual instruction “for the forseeable future” and wants the School Board or Superintendent Steven Walts to make that decision as soon as possible.
The Prince William Education Association is a union representing thousands of Prince William County Schools teachers and staff members. The group’s statement, released Sunday night, notes that the number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to rise “at the same rate as in late June” and “there is no significant data indicating that returning to school in November will be equitable, let alone safe.”
“To ensure equity and continuity for all learners, it is crucial that proven learning routines are supported, not upended,” the statement continued. “As the mental health of all is of great concern, it would be foolish to capsize a process that we all have worked so hard to make successful. It is of utmost importance that this division’s leadership keep their word – that the safety of our children is our highest priority.”
Ovetta Scott, a math teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School and a PWEA leader, said teachers’ foremost concern is safety. They’re alarmed by the school division’s guarantee of only 3 feet of social distancing under the “50% hybrid” plan and have received mixed messages about whether a rule requiring students to wear masks will be enforced.
“We understand there are some parents out there who want their kids back in school, but we all feel they are not looking at the big picture and reading between the lines of this hybrid plan,” Scott said Sunday evening.
“Instead of 6 feet [of social distancing], they say they can only do 3 feet. First they said all students had to wear masks, then they said [teachers] are not going to be the mask police,” she added.
Asked to respond, School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef countered that virtual learning is not proving to be equitable for all students and “does not work for many of our special ed and [English language] learners.”
He further said he shares the PWEA’s concern for a safe return and said school division officials have “been working very hard to comply with all the CDC guidance.”
“We have had special education students in the building since Sept. 8 who in many locations are at times less than 6 feet [apart],” Lateef wrote in a text message. “I am happy to report that so far we have had no increased community spread attributed to our schools.”
Prince William County schools returned to school Sept. 8 with virtual instruction for most students. The school division has had about 1,200 special education students and some learning English report to schools across the county four days a week since the school year began.
The school division is planning to allow students to return to school two days a week under a 50% hybrid plan if they choose to do so starting in the second quarter, which begins in November. Under the plan, students would be assigned to attend school either on Tuesdays and Thursdays or Wednesdays and Fridays. Mondays would be remain a virtual learning day for all students.
The planning is coming to a head in the next few weeks. Students had until 12 midnight Sunday, Oct. 4, to indicate if they would return for in-person instruction on Nov. 10. The school board will meet Wednesday, Oct. 7 and again on Oct. 14 for meetings during which they will presumably hear updates on plans to return students to school under the hybrid plan.
The PWEA statement comes the night before three rallies scheduled Monday morning by parents and families who want the option of returning their children to school during the second quarter. The group has a Facebook page, “In-Person Quarter 2”, and will meet at Montclair Elementary and Mountain View Elementary for rallies at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
“Once again this is not a protest. I feel the teachers and schools are working WAY harder than they ever have. I appreciate everything they have done for us. This is to let Dr. Walt[s] and the school board know we want our kids in person for quarter 2,” group leader Kari Chambers wrote in a Facebook post.
“This group ONLY respects differing opinions. We are not against teachers, families, etc. that want to stay virtual only. And I fully respect anyone that choses respectfully to advocate for what they feel is best for themselves. That is their choice—we would just like ours too!” she added.
Beyond safety concerns, Scott said teachers are further troubled by having to teach students both in person and online simultaneously and worry they won’t be able to, given the multi-tasking required for virtual teaching alone. Teachers must toggle between teaching, watching for student comments and questions and flipping through screens for instruction.
“How can a teacher do both? How can I be attending to the 12 to 15 kids in that classroom as well as however many kids they give to us online?” she said. “That’s the question we keep asking: How do they expect us to do dual?”
Scott said many teachers have yet to hear from principals about whether they will be exempted from in-person learning because of pre-existing health conditions or vulnerable family members. They also worry that those decisions will be left up to individual principals instead of the school division, Scott said.
Finally, if the school division follows through with the hybrid plan, most students would have only nine days of school in November due to Election Day, Veterans Day and the Thanksgiving holiday. December is also a short month because of winter break.
“So they’re going to risk the students’ and staffs’ lives, and the lives of the people in this community for nine days? … Even with only the special education students in school, COVID still came into the buildings,” Scott said, referring the more than 50 cases already logged among students and staff. “COVID is just walking up and down the street and will get into our buildings.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.