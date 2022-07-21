The Prince William Swim League is about to put a ribbon on the 2022 summer season. A lot of ribbons, actually.
Eight pools throughout the county will host the action for the league’s divisional round July 30, after which league officials will confer in a virtual “cyber-meet” to crown champions.
Given that the PWSL serves boys and girls in 10 age groups from 5 to 18, swimming the breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, medley, or one or two relays, there will be plenty of ribbons earned.
Dennis Miller, the PWSL president for the past 49 years and one of the league’s founders, said there were just over 3,800 swimmers competing last Saturday.
“Our entrants last week, league-wide, were about back to where we were in 2019, pre-Covid,” said Miller, who also coaches the league’s Sudley Seahorses team.
The PWSL features 24 teams divided into eight three-team divisions based upon roster size, age spread and team speed. The league’s largest teams have rosters with as many as 280 swimmers; other teams have as few as 80. Some teams have disproportionately more young kids than older kids.
“We schedule teams to be as competitive as possible,” Miller said. “Computers have made life much easier.”
It takes a village of volunteers
Miller called the league’s 24 representatives “hometown heroes.”
“There are a lot of people who want to provide a really good, wholesome sport within Prince William County,” said Miller, noting the work of league officers Tony Knick, Jeanine Dehn and John Avelis, among others.
For meets between the PWSL’s largest teams, between 150 and 200 volunteers are needed. They work as timers, as stroke-and-turn judges, in concession stands, and more roles.
“If you have an eight-lane pool, there are 24 people timing, and eight people recording the times. You have 12 stroke-and-turn judges, people getting kids into their lanes, people serving kids water, the scorers, the ribbon-writers,” Miller said. “It’s an army of people, I can promise you.”
All those volunteers’ contributions keep the PWSL affordable.
“Each team pays $9 per swimmer. We’re able to provide everything that’s needed to run a swim meet out of that money,” the league president said.
Going on 50
The league was founded in 1973 by Miller, Alan Cartwell, Doug Fonder, and others. Miller was the coach of the Sudley team, while Cartwell coached a swim team at Ben Lomond and Fonder founded and coached the Quantico Devil Dolphins.
“In the early '70s, a lot of the local pools had informal swim teams. The coaches would call each other and schedule a meet,” Miller recalled, noting that coaches would also serve as officials. “After a while, we decided to make something more formal.”
The PWSL was stable with 12 teams until the late 1990s, but the county’s population growth brought about new neighborhoods, new pools, and new swim teams. The league quickly doubled to 24 teams.
“There’s nothing that’ll bring a neighborhood together more than a summer swimming team,” Miller said.
It’s not uncommon for a kid to be on the same swim team for six, eight, or as many as 13 summers.
On Miller’s Sudley team, 12 Seahorses recently aged out of the program. The least experienced had six seasons, while most had been on the team since they were 5.
“That’s pretty much their whole life,” Miller said. “The biggest uniqueness about summer swimming is the friendships that develop over the years that’ll never end.”
One advantage of the PWSL, Miller noted, is how it allows families to participate together.
“If a family has four or five kids, they can all swim in the meet at the same time,” he said. “It’s very much a family sport.”
