It won’t be final until April, but both Prince William County property owners and data centers could pay higher tax bills under the rates the board of county supervisors tentatively approved Tuesday for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
After extended debate, the supervisors voted 5-3 to advertise a new “computer and peripherals” tax rate, most commonly known as “the data center tax,”of $2.15 per $100 in assessed valuation.
If ultimately adopted by the board, the Prince William County data center tax rate would still be among the lowest in Northern Virginia. But it would mark a one-year increase of 40 cents and a departure from the supervisors’ previous plan of raising the data center tax rate by 15 cents a year toward a goal rate of $2 in 2025.
The move came after Prince William County Executive Christopher Shorter presented a proposed $1.6 billion budget for fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, Feb. 28 that would have raised average real estate tax bills by about $72.
Shorter proposed reducing the real estate tax rate by more than 5 cents – dropping it from $1.03 to .977 per $100 in assessed value – while raising the data center tax rate by the planned 15 cents from $1.65 to $1.80.
Shorter’s budget keeps the fire levy rate unchanged at $.075 per $100 in assessed value but would raise the solid waste disposal rate by $3.19 for apartments to $5 for single-family homes – the first such increase in 25 years.
As a result of the changes, average real estate tax bills would rise to an average of $4,900 as a result of rising property values. The tax bill is based on the average home assessment of $501,509, according to Rachel Johnson, a Prince William County spokeswoman.
But talk of even a modest real estate tax bill increase prompted a debate about Prince William County’s lagging data center tax rate and whether it should be raised to offset residents’ tax bills.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, proposed raising the data center tax rate to $2.15 to generate enough revenue to cover the expenses in Shorter’s plan while also keeping real estate tax bills flat for property owners.
Lawson noted that she once “vigorously defended” the county’s initial data center tax rate of $1.25 per $100 assessed value but said “things have changed” and that “data centers have created a lot of problems the board has been dealing with.”
“I think it’s time to start increasing it in a more aggressive manner,” Lawson said.
Only Supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge; and Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, voting against advertising the $2.15 data center tax rate.
Later in the meeting, the board agreed to advertise the .977 real estate tax rate proposed by Shorter to allow some flexibility in its budget deliberations. After the rates are advertised, they can be reduced but cannot be raised.
Shorter’s proposed budget maintains the county’s long-standing, revenue-sharing agreement with local schools, which sends 57.23% of general tax revenue to the school division. Because of rising assessments, the county will boost funding to the school division by 10% over the current year, an increase of $72 million.
The proposed budget also dedicates an additional $54 million to staff salaries, raising the salaries of sworn public safety officers and general government employees by at least 3%.
Prince William police officers would continue to receive the 17.5% pay raise the county board approved late last year. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters would each receive a 9.8% salary increase, while adult detention center officers would receive a 7.2% raise and general government employees,9%.
“We are proposing significant—and much-needed—investment in our workforce to make sure we’re competitive,” Shorter said.
Meanwhile, the proposed budget would also raise the supervisors’ salaries by 70%, boosting their annual pay from about $49,000 to $84,000 for the board chair, and from about $43,000 to $74,000 for each of the other seven supervisors.
Though the board cannot raise their own salaries, they can raise salaries for the next elected board, which will be chosen during this year’s November general election. Prince William board salaries are among the lowest in Northern Virginia. In Loudoun County, the board chair makes $81,000 and the supervisors’ salary is about $66,000.
