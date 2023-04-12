Be warned, Prince William County motorists: Red-light and speed-enforcement cameras are coming to several intersections and school zones starting this summer.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a one-year pilot program that would place red-light and speed-enforcement cameras throughout the county starting sometime in July. The plan is designed to issue $100 infraction fees to motorists caught running red lights – or exceeding posted speed limits – that are handled outside the judicial process.
The pilot program would place speed-enforcement cameras in eight school zones and one construction site. The red-light cameras would be placed at eight intersections in Prince William County chosen based on crash data.
The county can choose to include additional intersections at the end of the pilot period, which will last through August 2024. They could also choose to end the program altogether after the pilot period ends.
The red-light cameras will take photos of cars that fail to stop at red lights, while the speed-enforcement cameras will photograph cars going more than 10 miles over the speed limit. Drivers whose license plates are captured by the cameras will receive fines in the mail after the violations are verified by police. There will be no demerit points associated with the violations.
After an afternoon public hearing on Tuesday, April 11, during which very few residents spoke, the board voted 5-3 to implement the program. After an attempt by the board’s three Republican supervisors to split the decision into two votes – one on the red-light cameras and one on the speed cameras – the board’s five Democrats voted in favor of the resolution, while the three Republicans voted against it.
While all of the supervisors said they support speed-enforcement cameras, some voiced concerns about the red-light cameras, citing the “predatory” ways they have been used in neighboring locales such as Washington, D.C.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said she agreed with “two-thirds” of the resolution – referring to the enforcement program for school zones and construction zones – but still has concerns about the red-light cameras.
Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said he hopes that even in intersections where there are no cameras, the program will remind motorists to slow down.
“We’ve got a speeding problem in this county,” Angry said. “We don’t need a body count of 50 before we start doing something.”
The program would be “revenue neutral,” according to Prince William County Executive Christopher Shorter, neither making nor costing the county any money. The costs to implement the cameras would be offset by the money that the county makes through fines.
The county has not yet chosen a vendor to operate the enforcement program, Shorter said.
Shorter said that the cameras will not cite drivers who turn right on red, but that drivers will be required to come to a complete stop before doing so.
